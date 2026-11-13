logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Equities little changed, Nvidia drop offsets lift in energy shares

FINANCE
37 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

US stocks were little changed on Thursday, after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq erased initial declines as a rise in oil prices boosted energy shares, although Nvidia's decline after CEO Jensen Huang's exit weighed on the market.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The chip company's shares NVDA.O were last down about 5%, after earlier dropping nearly 12%. Retail investors bought Nvidia shares worth about $111 million in the first half hour of trading, the biggest opening bid on record for the stock, according to data from Vanda Analytics.

The S&P 500 energy index .SPNY rose about 2% as the best-performing of the 11 major S&P sectors. Crude prices climbed after President Donald Trump wrote on social media that the US did not need a deal with Iran.

Global AI-linked stocks were trading lower as Nvidia Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress was tabbed as interim CEO, and AI cloud firm Nebius NBIS.O tumbled nearly 18% after reporting its quarterly earnings and outlook. But Nvidia competitors such as Broadcom AVGO.O, Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O, Alphabet GOOGL.O and Amazon AMZN.O moved higher as the biggest boosts to the S&P 500.

Equities have been volatile in recent days. Sweeping Democratic victories in the US midterm elections have sparked investor concern about more AI regulation. Worries about Nvidia's leadership have also pressured one of the foundations of the current bull market.

"Right now, the market is selling AI stocks and tech stocks and buying safe stuff, just like it did in the first halo trade in January and February of this year, but it will flip back," said Jed Ellerbroek, portfolio manager at Argent Capital Management in St Louis.

"That's the tug of war the market is doing right now. It's concerns about deceleration versus just pointing out that the absolute valuation and growth rates are still pretty compelling."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 8.64 points, or 0.02%, to 52,495.13, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 10.22 points, or 0.13%, to 7,609.16 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC shed 70.03 points, or 0.27%, to 25,396.16.

NVIDIA FINANCING SCRUTINY

Even with Huang's departure, some investors expect questions to persist about the future of AI companies with strong ties to Nvidia.

The company has backed several firms, including its own customers, through financing arrangements that face greater scrutiny after Huang's departure.

"Nvidia is the circular-funder-in-chief; they're the biggest by far at this point, and I assume that activity will moderate," said Ellerbroek.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX shed 0.5% after rising 17.2% over the prior four sessions.

Along with Nebius, peer CoreWeave CRWV.O dropped about 7%.

Shares of data center-related firms IREN IREN.O and Applied Digital APLD.O also slumped.

INVESTORS AWAIT INFLATION DATA

Investors are awaiting the release of the Producer Price Index on Friday, which will follow a hotter-than-expected consumer price reading earlier this week.

Markets are completely pricing in a December rate hike of at least 25 basis points by the Federal Reserve, with a 15% chance of an outsized 50-basis-point increase, according to CME FedWatch.

Comments from multiple Fed officials earlier this week suggested the US central bank was open to a more aggressive path of rate hikes as price pressures worsen.

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack said on Thursday she does not believe the central bank needs to shift to more aggressive rate hikes to combat inflation, while San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said she thinks the central bank will likely need to raise interest rates further to deal with elevated inflation, but did not suggest any urgency.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.8-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, and by a 2.87-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 18 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 40 new highs and 215 new lows.

Reuters

us stockwall street

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Stocks climb as CoreWeave results ease AI spending concerns
FINANCE
12-11-2026 04:30 HKT
Wall St ends lower as hot inflation data, Fed comments heighten rate worries
FINANCE
11-11-2026 05:42 HKT
Wall St jumps back as oil slide eases inflation worries; Nvidia slumps
FINANCE
10-11-2026 04:51 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Boeing to cut 5% of commercial jet workforce amid production struggles
FINANCE
10-11-2026 04:48 HKT
Nasdaq set for biggest daily drop in 19 months on fears of AI regulations
FINANCE
06-11-2026 04:32 HKT
SpaceX, Tesla extend losses as midterm results cloud data center, merger outlook
FINANCE
06-11-2026 04:28 HKT
AI stocks slide on Wall Street after midterm data center backlash
FINANCE
06-11-2026 02:18 HKT
Wall Street ends higher after Democrats win Congress; data center stocks tumble
FINANCE
05-11-2026 05:13 HKT
Nasdaq rallies as AI heavyweights rebound ahead of midterm results
FINANCE
04-11-2026 04:18 HKT
Apple results beat Wall Street expectations on strong iPhone sales
FINANCE
03-11-2026 06:03 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong rejects 455 domestic helper visa applications over suspected job-hopping
NEWS
11-11-2026 19:42 HKT
This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (2nd R in pink), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (2nd L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. AFP
Old high school records suggest Alice Huang is 49, early Shanghai photos surface
FINANCE
11-11-2026 11:32 HKT
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly involved in second affair with company executive
WORLD
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.