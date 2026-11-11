logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Italian schools defy new wave of bomb threats to remain open

WORLD
28 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

More than 3,700 Italian schools received hoax bomb warnings on Thursday but the vast majority of them opted to remain open, following new advice from the government for handling such security threats.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government said public buildings should be cleared only if there is concrete evidence of danger after a wave of fake bomb alerts on Wednesday triggered school closures across Italy.

On Thursday, 3,778 schools received threatsbut only 77 were evacuated, some of them for only a short while, the prime minister's office said. The alarm had been more widespread on Wednesday, when 6,300 schools were affected and panic spread among parents.

These were the latest in a series of hoaxes and cyberattacks that have recently also targeted supermarkets, blood banks, air traffic systems and broadcasters across Europe.

As the alarm spread for a second day, Meloni summoned opposition leaders to her office for talks on how to handle similar incidents and announced plans for a protocol aimed at limiting their impact.

"Buildings should not be evacuated in the absence of concrete elements beyond the mere receipt of a mass email that would suggest a genuine danger exists," the prime minister's office said.

The warnings on Thursday were again signed by "Mikhail Andropov" and included another threat to the prime minister, who was also targeted on Wednesday.

Some European officials suspect Russia may be behind a campaign of disruption to everyday life in European nations supporting Ukraine after Moscow's invasion.

Italian officials have so far said there was no evidence of that. Russia denies involvement and accuses the West of a smear campaign.

Russia's ambassador to Italy said on Thursday that the Russian authorities were ready to help their Italian counterparts to track down whoever was behind the threats.

'GOOD ANTIVIRUS'

After the two-hour meeting, opposition leaders from the centre and left said it was up to the government to come forward with proposals to address such threats, but criticised Meloni for what they described as inadequate investment in cybersecurity.

"How has the money been spent so far? Yesterday's alarm could have been dealt with using a good antivirus programme," said former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, leader of the centrist Italia Viva party.

Authorities in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland said many schools had received similar threatening emails from abroad, but classified them as hoaxes and allowed classes to continue.

"We asked the prime minister why, in Ireland, authorities had warned schools in advance and told them to remain open because the emails were not considered a threat," said Nicola Fratoianni of the Green-Left Alliance.

Opposition parties have accused Meloni of prioritising spending on conventional military equipment while neglecting what they say are more pressing cyber threats.

Reuters

bomb threat

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: AFP
Bomb alert temporarily halts trains at Calais station, causing Eurostar delays
WORLD
7 mins ago
Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang agrees to testify before US Congress by Thanksgiving
WORLD
1 hour ago
Photo: Reuters
8 dead after Brooklyn apartment building collapses, NY mayor says
WORLD
2 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
One killed, four wounded in Washington, DC, shooting, police say
WORLD
2 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Trump says ex Apple CEO Cook is 'a legend', should replace Huang at Nvidia
WORLD
3 hours ago
Alice Huang (right) has been photographed at various events in Taiwan and Shanghai with Jensen Huang.
Singapore says barred Alice Huang from re-entry in February
WORLD
3 hours ago
Who is Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress?
WORLD
4 hours ago
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang steps down in big blow to AI boom
WORLD
5 hours ago
Trump, Netanyahu in 'hellish' clash over Iran: Israeli media
WORLD
5 hours ago
Turkey hosts UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya (XINHUA)
COP31 electric push tests Europe's political realities
WORLD
6 hours ago
This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (2nd R in pink), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (2nd L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. AFP
Old high school records suggest Alice Huang is 49, early Shanghai photos surface
FINANCE
11-11-2026 11:32 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong rejects 455 domestic helper visa applications over suspected job-hopping
NEWS
11-11-2026 19:42 HKT
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly involved in second affair with company executive
WORLD
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.