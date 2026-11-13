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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Rats spotted again at HKUST canteen, FEHD issues pest elimination notices

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A video posted on Threads on Thursday showed a large rat climbing down conduits on a pillar at a canteen at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, the second rodent sighting at the campus in under a month.

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Students eating in the canteen were startled, with one grabbing his backpack and moving away. The poster said they had complained to the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department.

HKUST said it takes the matter seriously and does not rule out a link to construction activity at two nearby sites. The university said it has increased cleaning and disinfection at the canteen and nearby areas, strengthened pest control where the rat was seen, and inspected ceilings and facilities to seal possible entry points.

The university said it has been in close contact with the canteen operator and the FEHD, and has commissioned a professional cleaning and pest control contractor to review and improve arrangements. It has also required the operator to strictly comply with food safety and environmental hygiene rules.

The FEHD said it received one complaint about rodents at HKUST canteens between August and November 11, and after inspections issued a pest elimination notice to the operator of one canteen in October requiring action by Friday. 

Following Thursday's sighting, officers inspected the canteens and nearby areas, found rat traces in shared seating areas and the canteen in question, and issued pest elimination notices to the university and the operator. It will continue to review the effectiveness of the measures and prosecute if notices are not complied with.

rats HKUST canteen FEHD

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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