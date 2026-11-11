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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang agrees to testify before US Congress by Thanksgiving

WORLD
18 mins ago
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Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has agreed to testify before the US Congress by Thanksgiving, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast announced on Thursday.

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Huang agreed to appear on Wednesday after several influential lawmakers threatened to subpoena him. On November 4, Republicans Brian Mast, John Moolenaar and Rick Crawford sent him a letter asking him to appear before their committees.

Moolenaar chairs the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, Mast chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee, and Crawford chairs the Intelligence Committee.

Mast told reporters he has disagreements with Huang over export controls, while calling Nvidia an important company for the United States. He said there are serious questions for Huang.

The testimony will take place behind closed doors. Mast expects the briefing to be recorded on video and transcribed.

Jensen Huang US Congress testimony

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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