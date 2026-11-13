logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Customs busts two illicit cigarette cases in Fanling, seizes $1.1m of cigarettes and arrests 5 men

NEWS
16 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong Customs detected two illicit cigarette cases in Wah Ming Estate, Fanling, on Thursday, seizing about 250,000 suspected illicit cigarettes with an estimated market value of about HK$1.1 million and a duty value of about HK$820,000.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Acting on intelligence, officers spotted two men moving suspected illicit cigarettes from a private car to a truck. Officers stopped the two men and found about 110,000 suspected illicit cigarettes in the two vehicles, arresting them.

During the investigation, officers stopped another private car nearby and found about 140,000 suspected illicit cigarettes, arresting three men inside.

Customs believes the syndicate was using the public housing estate as a distribution point to repackage and supply illicit cigarettes across districts. The investigation is ongoing, with customs tracing the source and destination of the cigarettes and not ruling out further arrests.

The five arrested men, aged between 30 and 55, have been charged. Under the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance, dealing with, possessing, selling or buying illicit cigarettes carries a maximum penalty of HK$2 million and seven years' imprisonment.

illicit cigarettes Fanling Customs

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Customs seizes $3.6m cocaine at HK airport, Filipino woman arrested
NEWS
02-11-2026 02:18 HKT
Customs arrests Tsim Sha Tsui medicine shop salesman over misleading pricing of Chinese herbs
NEWS
28-10-2026 01:42 HKT
Customs and FSD bust illegal petrol station near homes in Man Kam To
NEWS
27-10-2026 05:38 HKT
Customs seizes $600,000 in cannabis at HK airport, mainland man arrested
NEWS
27-10-2026 03:29 HKT
Customs busts illicit cigarette den in Mong Kok subdivided flat, man arrested
NEWS
27-10-2026 02:26 HKT
Customs seizes HK$1.3m cocaine at HK airport, mainland man arrested
NEWS
26-10-2026 03:55 HKT
Customs seizes $4.6m in illicit cigarettes and counterfeit goods at Sha Tau Kok shop, woman arrested
NEWS
23-10-2026 06:51 HKT
Customs seizes $1.7m in cannabis at HK airport, 2 mainland men arrested
NEWS
23-10-2026 01:11 HKT
Customs seizes $18m of suspected smuggled pharmaceuticals at HK-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge port
NEWS
14-10-2026 04:21 HKT
Malaysian woman arrested at HK airport with $5.4m of ketamine hidden in coffee powder
NEWS
12-10-2026 03:56 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong rejects 455 domestic helper visa applications over suspected job-hopping
NEWS
11-11-2026 19:42 HKT
This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (2nd R in pink), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (2nd L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. AFP
Old high school records suggest Alice Huang is 49, early Shanghai photos surface
FINANCE
11-11-2026 11:32 HKT
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly involved in second affair with company executive
WORLD
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.