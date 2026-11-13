Customs busts two illicit cigarette cases in Fanling, seizes $1.1m of cigarettes and arrests 5 men

Hong Kong Customs detected two illicit cigarette cases in Wah Ming Estate, Fanling, on Thursday, seizing about 250,000 suspected illicit cigarettes with an estimated market value of about HK$1.1 million and a duty value of about HK$820,000.

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Acting on intelligence, officers spotted two men moving suspected illicit cigarettes from a private car to a truck. Officers stopped the two men and found about 110,000 suspected illicit cigarettes in the two vehicles, arresting them.

During the investigation, officers stopped another private car nearby and found about 140,000 suspected illicit cigarettes, arresting three men inside.

Customs believes the syndicate was using the public housing estate as a distribution point to repackage and supply illicit cigarettes across districts. The investigation is ongoing, with customs tracing the source and destination of the cigarettes and not ruling out further arrests.

The five arrested men, aged between 30 and 55, have been charged. Under the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance, dealing with, possessing, selling or buying illicit cigarettes carries a maximum penalty of HK$2 million and seven years' imprisonment.