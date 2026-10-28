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NEWS

Central assault case reclassified as murder after 41-year-old Filipino man dies

NEWS
11 mins ago
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Police have reclassified a wounding case in Central as murder after a 41-year-old Filipino man who was assaulted on November 7 died in hospital.

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The man was found collapsed outside Connaught Place around 8.58pm on November 7, suffering head injuries. He was taken to Queen Mary Hospital unconscious and died on Tuesday after three days in hospital.

Initial investigations suggested he had been punched and kicked by two men who then fled. Police arrested two foreign men, aged 44 and 52, in Kowloon City and Wan Chai on November 8.

The two arrested men have been charged with one count of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm. The case was mentioned at Eastern Magistrates' Courts on November 10, and both are remanded in Correctional Services Department custody.

Sources said the victim, who held a Hong Kong identity card, had argued with the two men over his attitude before being attacked.

Post-mortem examinations will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

murder Central Filipino man

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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