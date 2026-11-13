Filipino passenger subdued after trying to open cabin door on CX flight from Kaohsiung to HK

A Cathay Pacific flight from Kaohsiung, Taiwan, to Hong Kong experienced a mid-air emergency after a 28-year-old Filipino male passenger lost control, pushed a flight attendant and tried to rush to the cabin door. He was subdued by crew with help from a retired female medical worker and arrested by police upon landing.

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According to videos circulating on Threads and eyewitness accounts, the man, wearing a light brown hoodie, became extremely agitated during flight CX423.

A passenger recalled that the man suddenly rushed forward, pushed a flight attendant aside and headed for the cabin door. He repeatedly pressed his hands together in pleading gestures toward crew and passengers, showing a photo of his daughter on his phone and pulling out an envelope full of cash, repeatedly shouting that he wanted to get off the plane.

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Several flight attendants intervened and struggled with the man. A female passenger in plain clothes stepped in to help, and the group pinned him to his seat and secured him with seatbelts. Voices could be heard telling him to "relax," while the man shouted: "I'm asking why."

A netizen said the woman who helped was her mother, a retired hospital worker who is strong enough to help move patients. She stepped in because only two female and one male flight attendant were handling the situation.

The flight landed safely at Hong Kong International Airport, where several Airport Security Unit officers with shields boarded and escorted the man off in handcuffs.

Police confirmed they received a report at about 2.23pm on November 11 that a 28-year-old Filipino passport holder was emotionally agitated on a plane. He was arrested on suspicion of violating the Aviation Security Ordinance, and the case is under investigation.