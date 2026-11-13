Police arrest 12 over illegal ride-hailing in citywide crackdown

Police arrested 12 men and seized 12 private cars in a citywide crackdown on illegal ride-hailing services between October 27 and Friday.

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The 12 arrested — five local men and seven mainland men aged between 27 and 58 — were held on suspicion of using a private car for hire or carrying passengers for reward without a permit, and driving without third-party risk insurance. Seven of the mainland men also allegedly breached conditions of stay.

The five local men have been released on bail pending investigation, while the seven mainland men have been formally charged and remanded in custody by court order.

Separately, with large concerts being held at Kai Tak Stadium from Friday until Sunday and next Tuesday, the government urged travellers to use public transport such as the railway when leaving the venue and warned visitors not to use illegal cross-boundary taxis or unlicensed ride-hailing cars, to protect their safety and avoid breaking the law.