Show-jumping champ gives kudos to HK youth riders

French show-jumping champion Roger-Yves Bost has praised the potential and commitment of Hong Kong’s young riders, saying they could reach the highest levels of international competition with continued training and experience.

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Winner of team gold at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games and 1990 World Equestrian Games in Stockholm, Bost shared his views during a mentoring session ahead of the Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show 2027, which will be held at AsiaWorld-Expo from January 29 to 31. The event will conclude the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s Year of the Horse campaign.

The three-day show will feature CSI5* international show-jumping competitions and the Hong Kong Jockey Club Asia-Pacific Youth Challenge. Seven young riders from across the region will compete alongside seven local riders, giving them the chance to showcase their skills on an international stage.

CSI5*, or Concours de Saut International 5-Star, is the highest level of international show jumping.

Bost was invited by the Club to visit Hong Kong, during which he took time to coach the young riders.

Bost, winner of the 2026 CSI5* Longines Grand Prix in Hong Kong, visited the Jockey Club’s Beas River Equestrian Centre to train with local youth riders and share his experience. He praised their solid foundations, describing them as focused, enthusiastic and passionate about horses.

“They have a good level ... the riding is very good, they have good eyes, good potential,” Bost said. “They do their best and I think they start to look at everything in Europe. They try to progress all the time.” With continued dedication and experience, he said they could go on to compete in major international championships.

Lessons and inspiration

Among the participants was 15-year-old Carrie Wang Ka-lee, winner of the 2026 Asian Youth Challenge. She said the session offered valuable lessons, including how to adjust a horse’s canter on curved lines and tight rollbacks. It also reinforced the importance of consistency and trust between horse and rider.

“His mindset really inspired me about rhythm and position because he’s known for being really fast, and it’s not just about pure speed,” she said.

Roger-Yves Bost (left) and Carrie Wang

Wang said she was looking forward to competing again in 2027, adding that the expanded regional challenge would give her the chance to meet and learn from more talented young riders from across the Asia-Pacific.

Oliver Stapleton, who finished third in the 2026 Asian Youth Challenge, also took part in the session. He said riders needed to remain composed and work closely with their horses in an indoor arena.

“We have to be really calm and collected. Bost was like that a lot, and we have to take that into the competition,” Stapleton said, adding that the show would provide valuable experience in a world-class setting.

During his visit, Bost also led educational talks and demonstrations, sharing insights from his partnership with Champs Legacy under HKJC’s RESTART program, which supports relocating and retraining former Hong Kong racehorses in France.