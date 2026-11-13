Man critically injured in knife attack in Kwun Tong

A man was critically injured in a knife attack in Kwun Tong early on Friday and later regained consciousness after surgery, with the assailant still at large.

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Police received a report around 1.17am of a stabbing on Fu Yan Street near Tung Yan Street. Officers found the victim with a bleeding wound to his left forearm; he fell unconscious and was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he regained consciousness after treatment.

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According to sources, the caller was initially incoherent, claiming to have been attacked and robbed. Police launched a large-scale search and found suspicious bloodstains on the staircase outside 8 Fu Yan Street.

Investigators also found a bloodstained jacket and large amounts of blood near an alley leading to Yee Mei Road, with a trail of blood at the Fook Yan Street gate. A passer-by reported seeing someone with a serious hand injury being taken to hospital.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage in the area. The assailant remains at large and the motive is under investigation.