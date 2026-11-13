Man critically injured in knife attack in Kwun Tong

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(Video) Rats swarm around rubbish bins outside Kwun Tong industrial building
05-11-2026 06:35 HKT
Policeman kills knife attacker outside Israeli embassy in Serbia
29-10-2026 01:30 HKT
Man injured in knife attack in Tai Po, police hunt 4 suspects
29-10-2026 01:04 HKT
Rats spotted at Kwai Fong MTR station and Kwun Tong pavement
28-10-2026 06:16 HKT
Man injured in knife attack near Tuen Mun convenience store
21-10-2026 03:11 HKT
10 injured in knife attack at Polish school
08-10-2026 01:09 HKT
Car runs red light in Kwun Tong and gets boxed in as police car passes
24-09-2026 04:58 HKT
Man, 45, dies after being rescued from sea off Kwun Tong public pier
18-09-2026 05:50 HKT