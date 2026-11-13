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NEWS

Man critically injured in knife attack in Kwun Tong

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A man was critically injured in a knife attack in Kwun Tong early on Friday and later regained consciousness after surgery, with the assailant still at large.

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Police received a report around 1.17am of a stabbing on Fu Yan Street near Tung Yan Street. Officers found the victim with a bleeding wound to his left forearm; he fell unconscious and was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he regained consciousness after treatment.

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According to sources, the caller was initially incoherent, claiming to have been attacked and robbed. Police launched a large-scale search and found suspicious bloodstains on the staircase outside 8 Fu Yan Street.

Investigators also found a bloodstained jacket and large amounts of blood near an alley leading to Yee Mei Road, with a trail of blood at the Fook Yan Street gate. A passer-by reported seeing someone with a serious hand injury being taken to hospital.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage in the area. The assailant remains at large and the motive is under investigation.

knife attack Kwun Tong manhunt

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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