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WORLD

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly involved in second affair with company executive

WORLD
17 mins ago
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Embattled Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was allegedly involved in a second extramarital affair, this time with an Nvidia executive, according to reports.

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The Wall Street Journal reported that the company's board is meeting to determine whether it will oust Huang as chief executive. Nvidia stock fell in after-hours trading following the report.

According to The New York Times, Huang—whose relationship with a woman alleged to be a Chinese intelligence asset has embroiled the company in scandal this week—also had a relationship with Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell, who joined the company in 2008 and heads its healthcare business.

The Times reported that Huang and Powell were seen being affectionate at a hotel during a company conference in March, and that when a bystander took a photo, a security guard "sequestered them" and offered them a nondisclosure agreement.

Last month, The Times reported that US intelligence services believed Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive, may have acted as an intelligence asset, sharing information with Beijing.

On Sunday, Huang issued a statement apologizing to his family and Nvidia employees for having an affair, without naming the person. Nvidia's board said it is launching an independent investigation.

"While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information," the board said in a statement.

Jensen Huang Nvidia extramarital affair

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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