Old high school records suggest Alice Huang is 49, early Shanghai photos surface

Alice Huang’s old photos and early images from her time in Shanghai have circulated online after Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang admitted to an extramarital affair with her.

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Alice Huang's class photo at Jiangnan Middle School.

Alice Huang appeared to be on the graduation photo of Jiangnan Middle School, previously known as Jiangnan Machines Plant Zhigongzidi Middle School.

Alice Huang's Chinese name, Huang Le, appeared to be on a Jiangnan Middle School class book in class 9305.

Some photos are believed to be from her high school years. Class records indicate that she studied at Jiangnan Middle School, Yuhu District, Xiangtan City, in 1993 in class 9305. This suggests she was born around 1977 and is approximately 49 years old this year, rather than the previously rumored age of 42.

Separately, a set of photos claimed to date from Alice Huang’s early years in Shanghai has also circulated online, again drawing significant public attention to her past.

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The woman in long hair in the photo is widely believed to be Alice Huang herself, wearing a red top, smiling and holding a teacup in an elegantly decorated restaurant, with desserts, tea sets and tableware on the table.

Several group photos also show her standing alongside female friends. The person who leaked the images claims these pictures were taken during Alice Huang’s earlier period in Shanghai.

A photo believed to be Alice Huang's name card when she was working at Shanghai Hexi Investment Management.

In addition to the photos, the social media account alleges that before Alice Huang moved to Singapore to develop her career, she was involved in shell-company businesses in Shanghai linked to China A-share listings