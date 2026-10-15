Morning Recap - October 15, 2026

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Man drowns in sea off Sai Kung's Kiu Tsui Chau

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A man died after being found drowning in the sea off Kiu Tsui Chau in Sai Kung early on Thursday.

(Video) Man sprints nearly 100 metres along Nathan Road traffic lane to photograph bus

A 23-second video circulating on a Facebook dashcam group on Wednesday shows a man in shorts carrying a phone and backpack sprinting nearly 100 metres along a traffic lane on Nathan Road towards Prince Edward, stopping only at the junction with Argyle Road near Wai Fung Plaza.

Police bust drug distribution centre in Tsuen Wan storage unit, $1.1m cannabis seized

Tsuen Wan police have dismantled a drug distribution centre in the district, seizing about 5.7 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis buds worth about HK$1.1 million and arresting a 28-year-old local man.

Macau tightens border measures over unidentified pneumonia cases in Russia's Irkutsk region

Macau has strengthened preventive measures at border checkpoints in response to reports of unidentified pneumonia cases in Russia's Irkutsk region, although the health risk to Macau is assessed as low.

Woman injured as tennis court canopy panels fall from height in Yau Ma Tei, man arrested

A 63-year-old woman was injured after two plastic panels fell from a height near Gascoigne Road in Yau Ma Tei on Wednesday afternoon.

World/China

Family of UK tiger attack victim urges end to video sharing after Trump posts footage

The family of a man killed by a tiger at a British wildlife park has urged people to stop sharing footage of the attack, saying it was causing them severe distress, after US President Donald Trump posted a video of the incident on social media.

2 ships sink near Hormuz after being hit by projectiles amid surge in attacks

A container ship and a dry bulk carrier have both sunk near the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours after being hit by projectiles in separate incidents, maritime officials said on Wednesday.

Photo: Reuters

UK's disability welfare bill tops £100 billion, exceeding defence spending by a third

Around seven million people in Britain — more than 10 per cent of the population — now claim at least one sickness or disability benefit, with spending set to exceed £100 billion (over HK$1 trillion) this year, about a third more than defence spending, according to a Wall Street Journal investigation.

Mainland trains hit by spate of public defecation cases, rail operator says it lacks enforcement powers

Mainland high-speed and regular trains have recently seen several cases of uncivilised passenger behaviour, including a man defecating beside his seat on an overnight high-speed train during the National Day holiday and a drunk man urinating on a female passenger's shoes on a sleeper train.

US targets birth tourism, orders review of visa files back to 2020

The Trump administration has ordered US diplomats to examine certain visa and travel files from 2020 onward to find instances of people travelling to the United States to give birth, according to a State Department cable obtained by Politico.

Market

Nasdaq ends sharply lower as hot inflation data stirs rate-hike worries

Hotter-than-expected inflation data sent the Nasdaq to a sharply lower close on Wednesday, with worries about more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve pummeling shares of Oracle, CoreWeave and other AI stocks sensitive to higher borrowing costs.

Sport

PSG down Man City 4-2 in pulsating Champions League clash

Twice-defending champions Paris St Germain beat Manchester City 4-2 in a pulsating Champions League encounter on Wednesday, their devastating first-half display proving decisive against a City side playing under a cloud of scrutiny.

Photo: Reuters

Barcola bags hat-trick as Liverpool thrash LASK 6-3

Liverpool's Bradley Barcola scored his first goals for the club with a hat-trick as they swept aside Champions League newcomers LASK 6-3 on Wednesday, spoiling the Austrian side's first home game in Europe's elite club competition.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

Hong Kong’s Apec opportunity: showcasing the city’s resilience and regional synergy

The upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Finance Ministers' Meeting in Hong Kong next Tuesday and Wednesday represents a critical watershed moment for the city's post-2020 diplomatic and macroeconomic trajectory.

Opinion

Echoes of the heart: love in the ancient Near East | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai

Long before modern romance, the human heart beat fiercely in the ancient Near East. Across the fertile plains of Mesopotamia and the sun-drenched sands of Egypt, early civilizations etched their deepest desires onto clay and papyrus, proving that love is a timeless, universal language.