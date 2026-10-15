Barcola bags hat-trick as Liverpool thrash LASK 6-3

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Tresoldi treble stuns Inter, Bayern held as Barcelona rally
14-10-2026 05:41 HKT
Man City silence hostile Anfield with 3-0 win over Liverpool
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Isak ignites lacklustre Liverpool in win over Bournemouth
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Real punish Inter errors, Haaland double lifts Man City
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Liverpool sign France forward Barcola from PSG
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Liverpool snatch late draw with Newcastle as Iraola era begins
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13-year-old girl found dead after hanging in Yau Ma Tei flat
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Kim Jones to open first global flagship at Henderson's Central Yards in 2027
13-10-2026 20:13 HKT