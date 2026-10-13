Kim Jones to open first global flagship at Henderson's Central Yards in 2027

British fashion designer Kim Jones will open the first global flagship for his newly launched label at Central Yards in Hong Kong in 2027, developer Henderson Land said.

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“As a visionary bridging street culture and high fashion, his presence is a powerful vote of confidence in Hong Kong’s standing as a global creative capital,” Henderson Land chairman Martin Lee Ka-shing said.

(From right) Martin Lee, Kim Jones and Lee's wife Cathy Chui Lee at the ceremony.

Central Yards

Martin Lee, Kim Jones and guests at the ceremony.

The flagship will occupy one of five signature duplex concept maisons at Central Yards overlooking Victoria Harbour. The store will span about 4,000 square feet across two levels and feature open terraces, internal staircases and entrances connecting indoor and outdoor areas.

“Hong Kong is a city I know well, and opening our first flagship at Central Yards gives us an opportunity to explore those ideas in a new context,” Jones said. “I'm looking forward to developing a space that reflects the identity of the label and how I want it to evolve.”

Phase one of Central Yards will include about 300,000 square feet of retail space, with around 100 brands and concepts across fashion, lifestyle and dining, according to Henderson Land.

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The retail area will extend from the ground floor to Level Three, with a promenade-style layout linking indoor and outdoor spaces.

Duplex retail spaces on Level One will feature interiors inspired by the themes of “Sea, Land and Sky.”

Beyond its retail offering, Central Yards will present a vibrant program of cultural, arts, and community experiences, anchored by unprecedented scale of open spaces, the city’s one-and-only private Broadway‑calibre theatre, and 12 world-class outdoor event spaces enlivened by pop-up kiosks, cultural markets, and seasonal festivals.