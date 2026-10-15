2 safes stolen from Shau Kei Wan flat, $830,000 in valuables lost

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Tram derails and hits Shau Kei Wan shop
12-10-2026 02:30 HKT
Burglars steal $610,000 in jewellery and cash from Repulse Bay flat
22-09-2026 05:58 HKT
Burglars steal over $200,000 in cash, jewellery from Sha Tin flat
24-08-2026 03:34 HKT
Jewellery worth millions stolen in French museum burglary
06-07-2026 08:32 HKT
Over $300,000 in cash and gold stolen from Lam Tin flat
02-07-2026 17:03 HKT
Fo Tan burglary nets $750,000 worth of jewelry
14-06-2026 12:46 HKT
Police hunt two men over $280,000 Yuen Long villa burglary
08-06-2026 14:13 HKT
13-year-old girl found dead after hanging in Yau Ma Tei flat
14-10-2026 03:20 HKT
Kim Jones to open first global flagship at Henderson's Central Yards in 2027
13-10-2026 20:13 HKT