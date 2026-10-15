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NEWS

2 safes stolen from Shau Kei Wan flat, $830,000 in valuables lost

NEWS
17 mins ago
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A 67-year-old woman has reported the theft of two safes containing about HK$830,000 worth of valuables from her Shau Kei Wan flat.

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Police received a report from the woman, surnamed Lam, at 7.58pm on Wednesday that her home at 29 Kam Wa Street had been burgled.

Officers found two safes missing. They contained about HK$650,000 in cash, a Rolex watch worth about HK$120,000, jewellery worth about HK$60,000, and certificates and documents.

The case has been classified as burglary and handed to the Eastern police district crime investigation team. No arrests have been made.

Police are searching for three men, each about 1.65 metres tall, who were wearing helmets and masks at the time.

burglary Shau Kei Wan safes

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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