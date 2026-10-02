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NEWS

Macau tightens border measures over unidentified pneumonia cases in Russia's Irkutsk region

NEWS
42 mins ago
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Macau has strengthened preventive measures at border checkpoints in response to reports of unidentified pneumonia cases in Russia's Irkutsk region, although the health risk to Macau is assessed as low.

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The Health Bureau said it is continuing temperature monitoring and health assessments for travellers at major entry and exit points, strengthening fever screening and requiring people who have visited the region in the 14 days before arrival to make a health declaration and undergo medical screening.

Suspected cases found at checkpoints will be transferred immediately to Conde S. Januário Hospital for further assessment and examination. Authorities are also maintaining information exchanges with the World Health Organization and neighbouring health departments, adjusting prevention and control strategies as the risk changes.

On Wednesday, the Health Bureau's port health quarantine team and the hospital's infection control committee held training for quarantine staff on putting on and removing personal protective equipment and infection control. The training covered equipment procedures, contamination risk management, hand hygiene and on-site infection control.

The bureau said the trained staff will form a PPE training team to train cross-departmental frontline personnel, including police, customs and marine and water bureau staff, as well as other airport and checkpoint workers such as security and cleaning staff, to strengthen preparedness and self-protection.

Macau border measures pneumonia

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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