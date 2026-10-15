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NEWS

(Video) Shirtless man fights 2 men wielding chairs on Tai Wai street

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A nine-second video circulating online on Wednesday shows three men fighting outside a noodle shop at the junction of Chik Fu Street and Chik Shun Street in Tai Wai.

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The footage shows a shirtless, barefoot man being attacked by two men in blue and white clothing, with one holding a plastic chair and the other an iron chair. The shirtless man fought back, wielding what appeared to be a belt and raising his hands to defend himself. Two other men tried to intervene, and bystanders and diners watched as vehicles passed by. The video did not show the time or cause of the fight.

Netizens joked about the plastic chair being the "top of the ten weapons," and some said fights seem to happen daily.

Police said they received a report at 9.38pm on Wednesday of a 51-year-old man causing a drunken disturbance at a noodle shop at the junction. Officers attended and the man was taken to Prince of Wales Hospital for examination. Police are investigating whether he is connected to the fight in the video.

fight Tai Wai chairs

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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