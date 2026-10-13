logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

2 ships sink near Hormuz after being hit by projectiles amid surge in attacks

WORLD
23 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A container ship and a dry bulk carrier have both sunk near the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours after being hit by projectiles in separate incidents, maritime officials said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Attacks around the waterway have surged over the past 10 days, with Iran saying it is stepping up strikes in response to the US blockade of its ports and tougher sanctions introduced last month.

The Singapore-flagged GFS Pride, a small container vessel with a capacity of 2,824 20-foot equivalent units (TEU), sank while sailing through the strait, according to maritime security sources.

"GFS PRIDE sustained damage and a fire on board, and has since sunk. All 21 crew members were safely evacuated. No injuries have been reported," the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the vessel had been sailing through the strait on Tuesday.

In a separate incident, the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged Cape Dao sank close to the strait, weeks after being struck by a projectile on September 23, data from UN shipping agency the International Maritime Organization showed on Wednesday.

One crew member was killed, the rest of the crew evacuated straight after the strike, maritime sources said.

Its UAE-based manager Peonies Shipmanagement FZE could not be immediately reached for comment.

The GFS Pride and Cape Dao are the second and third vessels to have sunk since the US-Iran war began on February 28, according to an analysis of IMO casualty data.

"MPA is deeply concerned about the continued attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," the Singapore authority said.

"Such attacks are unprovoked, unjustifiable, and a breach of international law."

GFS Pride's United Arab Emirates-based manager, GFS Ship Management FZE, could not be immediately reached for comment.

"The latest incidents reinforce the continuing threat to commercial shipping transiting the Strait of Hormuz," maritime risk management company MARISKS said on Wednesday.

"The threat is not confined to tankers, with container vessels and bulk carriers also sustaining serious damage."

IRAN TIGHTENS GRIP

A sharp escalation in threats to commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas trade passed before the war, has heightened concerns about security in the waterway.

Tehran has sought to tighten its grip on the waterway since US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, restricting transit in an effort to gain leverage over Washington.

Iran is increasingly deploying new tactics against vessels transiting the strait as it seeks to keep oil prices elevated and influence US midterm elections, two senior Iranian officials told Reuters.

While Iran and the US have focused their attacks on tankers, cargo and container vessels have also been attacked, immobilised or sunk.

The Maltese-flagged container ship Safeen Prestige was hit by a projectile in March and later sank north of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards attacked and seized the container ship MSC Francesca in April.

Reuters

HormuzIran

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
US President Donald Trump looks on while walking as he returns to the White House after travelling to Ohio, in Washington, DC, US, October 12, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon
Trump says he does not believe China and Russia are helping Iran 'at all'
WORLD
13-10-2026 13:20 HKT
Photo: Reuters
UK PM Burnham says Iran's IRGC likely behind RAF Fairford incident
WORLD
13-10-2026 03:05 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Chinese independent refiners boost Iraqi oil purchases as Iranian flows fall, traders say
FINANCE
07-10-2026 11:15 HKT
US Vice President JD Vance is interviewed by Reuters reporter Jacob Bogage before a campaign rally at Fairbanks International Airport in Fairbanks, Alaska, US, October 5, 2026. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS
In interview, US Vice President Vance says Iran must cut enrichment to end war
WORLD
07-10-2026 09:09 HKT
Photo by - / AFPTV / AFP This screengrab taken from a handout video footage via AFPTV on September 30, 2026 shows passengers inside the rerouted flydubai flight FZ 1073, ahead of its departure to Tel Aviv from Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk airport.
Trump vows to hit Iran 'very hard' if linked to flydubai attack
WORLD
02-10-2026 13:53 HKT
An Iranian technician works at a production line of carmaker Iran Khodro, west of Tehran February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA/File Photo
US sanctions target Iran's auto, rail sectors as blockade chokes ship lanes
WORLD
02-10-2026 12:23 HKT
Military personnel sit in a vehicle in Rafah, Egypt, October 31, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Citing Iran war, US waives rights condition on Egypt military aid
WORLD
02-10-2026 09:57 HKT
Photo by JESSICA HOWARD-JOHNSTON / AFP Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor (L), head of Counter Terrorism Policing, speaks to the media outside the New Scotland Yard in London on September 28, 2026.
UK PM says 'strong indications' Iran involved in airbase incident
WORLD
01-10-2026 10:38 HKT
People walk past a billboard about the Strait of Hormuz, on a building in Tehran, Iran, September 16, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo
Iran receives US feedback on seven-day trust-building plan
WORLD
30-09-2026 15:30 HKT
People walk on a street in Tehran, Iran, September 23, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran appeals to US voters as American troops leave Iraq
WORLD
30-09-2026 11:02 HKT
13-year-old girl found dead after hanging in Yau Ma Tei flat
NEWS
14-10-2026 03:20 HKT
(From right) Martin Lee, Kim Jones and Lee's wife Cathy Chui Lee.
Kim Jones to open first global flagship at Henderson's Central Yards in 2027
NEWS
13-10-2026 20:13 HKT
logo
(Video) KOL claims she was secretly filmed in Central, confronts man after finding no photos on his phone
SOCIAL BUZZ
14-10-2026 03:43 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.