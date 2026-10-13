Woman injured as tennis court canopy panels fall from height in Yau Ma Tei, man arrested

A 63-year-old woman was injured after two plastic panels fell from a height near Gascoigne Road in Yau Ma Tei on Wednesday afternoon.

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Police received a report from a passer-by at 1.11pm that two panels had fallen from a height near Queen Elizabeth Hospital Path and struck a woman. The woman, surnamed Lam, suffered leg injuries and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital conscious.

Initial investigations suggest the two panels, about 2 metres by 4 metres, were tennis court canopy panels that fell accidentally from the Indian Club, a private club at 24 Gascoigne Road.

Police arrested a 34-year-old non-Chinese man on suspicion of allowing an object to fall from a height. He is being detained for investigation. The case has been handed to the Yau Tsim police district crime investigation team.

Sources said the arrested man is from Nepal and holds a Hong Kong identity card.