Morning Recap - October 5, 2026

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Two historic buildings declared monuments: Wan Chai's Hung Shing Temple and Stanley Mosque

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The government gazetted a notice on October 2 declaring Hung Shing Temple in Wan Chai and Stanley Mosque in Stanley as monuments under the Antiquities and Monuments Ordinance.

FEHD adds smart eco-toilets at Ham Tin Wan in Sai Kung for Golden Week

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has installed a new smart eco-toilet next to the Ham Tin public toilet in Sai Kung and boosted services during the National Day Golden Week to handle the influx of hikers and visitors.

Domestic helper arrested over theft of $800,000 in jewellery from Tung Chung flat

A 33-year-old female domestic helper has been arrested over the theft of about HK$800,000 worth of jewellery from a flat in Tung Chung.

Fire at Fanling estate flat forces evacuation of 200 residents

A fire broke out at a flat in Fai Ming Estate in Fanling on Sunday night, prompting the evacuation of about 200 residents.

CUHK student delegation wins 6 medals at Asian Games, breaks HK record

A 33-strong student delegation from the Chinese University of Hong Kong delivered an outstanding performance at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, with five students winning medals and one breaking a Hong Kong record.

World/China News

Report: flydubai copilot planned to crash plane into Ben Gurion Airport

The flydubai copilot accused of attempting a terror attack on a flight on Wednesday intended to crash the aircraft into Ben Gurion Airport, according to reports.

Photo: Reuters

Australia probes flydubai co-pilot's links to the country, police say

A multi-agency Australian counterterrorism unit is investigating links to Australia of the co-pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, who stabbed his captain and then attempted to hijack the plane, a police spokesperson said on Sunday.

Two sources have said the co-pilot is an Omani national named Hamam Al-Hamami. LinkedIn

Merz unveils fresh military aid in Kyiv, says Germany won't be intimidated

Germany will not be intimidated into dropping its support for Ukraine, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Sunday as he announced a further €1 billion (US$1.1 billion) in military aid during a visit to Kyiv marked by Russian drone attacks.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz meet in Kyiv. Reuters

Iranian UN delegation duo 'kicked out' of US: State Dept

The United States has "kicked out" two members of the Iranian delegation who attended the recent UN General Assembly after they ignored an order to leave the country, the State Department said Saturday.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. File Photo/Reuters

Editorial

The Shenzhen tripartite proposition: optical power, strategic realism, and global stability

Russian President Vladimir Putin's latest remarks floating a trilateral summit with President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen have reignited intense diplomatic speculation. If realized, convening the world's three most powerful leaders would deliver an extraordinary demonstration of optical power. While Beijing maintains a deliberate public silence—consistent with its doctrinal rejection of exclusionary "great power politics"—the sheer geopolitical gravity of such a gathering presents a compelling opening that cannot be casually dismissed.

Opinion

Trump's vanity projects: racing to be remembered | American Lens | Michael Chugani

Every American president strives for a positive legacy, but not all succeed. The Watergate scandal marred Richard Nixon's legacy, forcing him to resign after the Senate threatened to impeach him.

HK in the impact area of China's tax recovery campaign | Cash Call | Andrew Wong

According to a report by Bloomberg, the Chinese government is assembling a series of specialized teams to track wealthy individuals and collect tax from them. These teams reportedly comprise local officials, tax audit specialists, and regulators, with the aim of countering the increasingly sophisticated use of lawyers, tax advisers, and consultants by the ultra rich.