logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Morning Recap - October 5, 2026

NEWS
11 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Two historic buildings declared monuments: Wan Chai's Hung Shing Temple and Stanley Mosque

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The government gazetted a notice on October 2 declaring Hung Shing Temple in Wan Chai and Stanley Mosque in Stanley as monuments under the Antiquities and Monuments Ordinance.

FEHD adds smart eco-toilets at Ham Tin Wan in Sai Kung for Golden Week

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has installed a new smart eco-toilet next to the Ham Tin public toilet in Sai Kung and boosted services during the National Day Golden Week to handle the influx of hikers and visitors.

Domestic helper arrested over theft of $800,000 in jewellery from Tung Chung flat

A 33-year-old female domestic helper has been arrested over the theft of about HK$800,000 worth of jewellery from a flat in Tung Chung.

Fire at Fanling estate flat forces evacuation of 200 residents

A fire broke out at a flat in Fai Ming Estate in Fanling on Sunday night, prompting the evacuation of about 200 residents.

CUHK student delegation wins 6 medals at Asian Games, breaks HK record

A 33-strong student delegation from the Chinese University of Hong Kong delivered an outstanding performance at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, with five students winning medals and one breaking a Hong Kong record.

World/China News

Report: flydubai copilot planned to crash plane into Ben Gurion Airport

The flydubai copilot accused of attempting a terror attack on a flight on Wednesday intended to crash the aircraft into Ben Gurion Airport, according to reports.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Australia probes flydubai co-pilot's links to the country, police say

A multi-agency Australian counterterrorism unit is investigating links to Australia of the co-pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, who stabbed his captain and then attempted to hijack the plane, a police spokesperson said on Sunday.

Two sources have said the co-pilot is an Omani national named Hamam Al-Hamami. LinkedIn
Two sources have said the co-pilot is an Omani national named Hamam Al-Hamami. LinkedIn

Merz unveils fresh military aid in Kyiv, says Germany won't be intimidated

Germany will not be intimidated into dropping its support for Ukraine, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Sunday as he announced a further €1 billion (US$1.1 billion) in military aid during a visit to Kyiv marked by Russian drone attacks.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz meet in Kyiv. Reuters
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz meet in Kyiv. Reuters

Iranian UN delegation duo 'kicked out' of US: State Dept

The United States has "kicked out" two members of the Iranian delegation who attended the recent UN General Assembly after they ignored an order to leave the country, the State Department said Saturday.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. File Photo/Reuters
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. File Photo/Reuters

Editorial

The Shenzhen tripartite proposition: optical power, strategic realism, and global stability

Russian President Vladimir Putin's latest remarks floating a trilateral summit with President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen have reignited intense diplomatic speculation. If realized, convening the world's three most powerful leaders would deliver an extraordinary demonstration of optical power. While Beijing maintains a deliberate public silence—consistent with its doctrinal rejection of exclusionary "great power politics"—the sheer geopolitical gravity of such a gathering presents a compelling opening that cannot be casually dismissed.

Opinion

Trump's vanity projects: racing to be remembered | American Lens | Michael Chugani

Every American president strives for a positive legacy, but not all succeed. The Watergate scandal marred Richard Nixon's legacy, forcing him to resign after the Senate threatened to impeach him.

HK in the impact area of China's tax recovery campaign | Cash Call | Andrew Wong

According to a report by Bloomberg, the Chinese government is assembling a series of specialized teams to track wealthy individuals and collect tax from them. These teams reportedly comprise local officials, tax audit specialists, and regulators, with the aim of countering the increasingly sophisticated use of lawyers, tax advisers, and consultants by the ultra rich.

recap

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Morning Recap - July 30, 2026
NEWS
30-07-2026 06:44 HKT
Morning Recap - July 9, 2026
NEWS
09-07-2026 06:35 HKT
Morning Recap - September 19, 2025
NEWS
19-09-2025 06:57 HKT
Morning Recap - September 22, 2025
NEWS
19-09-2025 06:57 HKT
Anderson Shum described returning to HKU as a “homecoming.”
New HKU vice-president calls for stronger industry ties to accelerate commercialization
NEWS
58 mins ago
FEHD adds smart eco-toilets at Ham Tin Wan in Sai Kung for Golden Week
NEWS
1 hour ago
Domestic helper arrested over theft of $800,000 in jewellery from Tung Chung flat
NEWS
2 hours ago
Man arrested after allegedly vaping etomidate on bus in Yau Ma Tei
NEWS
6 hours ago
Two historic buildings declared monuments: Wan Chai's Hung Shing Temple and Stanley Mosque
NEWS
6 hours ago
Fire at Fanling estate flat forces evacuation of 200 residents
NEWS
6 hours ago
Kyren Wilson (left) and Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung
Snooker world champion Kyren Wilson becomes HK resident through talent scheme
NEWS
17 hours ago
(file photo)
Teenager arrested at Hong Kong airport for luggage theft
NEWS
02-10-2026 14:00 HKT
Led by the Dean and professors of the Faculty of Medicine, the new cohort of HKU medical students entered the hall to participate in the White Coat Ceremony.
Over 330 medical freshmen don white coats at University of Hong Kong ceremony
NEWS
03-10-2026 21:06 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.