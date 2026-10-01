Man arrested after allegedly vaping etomidate on bus in Yau Ma Tei

A 36-year-old man was arrested after allegedly vaping drugs on a bus in Yau Ma Tei on Sunday night.

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Police received a report from a bus driver at 9.45pm that a passenger had spotted a man apparently taking drugs on the bus near the junction of Nathan Road and Gascoigne Road.

Officers found a suspected e-cigarette device and four capsules suspected to contain etomidate on the man, surnamed Tse, with an estimated market value of about HK$1,000. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs and is being detained for investigation.