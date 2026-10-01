Man arrested after allegedly vaping etomidate on bus in Yau Ma Tei

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Australian man arrested in Jordan with imitation pistol
01-10-2026 04:08 HKT
22 mainland women arrested in Yuen Long anti-vice operation
30-09-2026 01:46 HKT
Man arrested after kicking pram and pushing wife to ground in Prince Edward
22-09-2026 04:40 HKT
2 arrested over paint attacks on restaurants in Hung Hom and Kwun Tong
18-09-2026 05:57 HKT
Yuen Long police anti-vice op nets 31 mainland women
03-09-2026 06:21 HKT
Teenager arrested at Hong Kong airport for luggage theft
02-10-2026 14:00 HKT