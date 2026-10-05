FEHD adds smart eco-toilets at Ham Tin Wan in Sai Kung for Golden Week

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has installed a new smart eco-toilet next to the Ham Tin public toilet in Sai Kung and boosted services during the National Day Golden Week to handle the influx of hikers and visitors.

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FEHD staff were on site on Sunday to promote proper use of the facilities and spoke to visitors from Shenzhen and Huizhou as well as local hikers. Visitors said they were satisfied with the cleanliness and praised the toilet attendants' work.

The new smart eco-toilet provides more cubicles and washing facilities, which visitors said helped reduce queuing time. They also said the eco-friendly design was meaningful for country park conservation.

The department reminded visitors to keep the facilities clean, not to litter and to take their rubbish away to protect Sai Kung's natural environment.