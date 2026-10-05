logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

FEHD adds smart eco-toilets at Ham Tin Wan in Sai Kung for Golden Week

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has installed a new smart eco-toilet next to the Ham Tin public toilet in Sai Kung and boosted services during the National Day Golden Week to handle the influx of hikers and visitors.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

FEHD staff were on site on Sunday to promote proper use of the facilities and spoke to visitors from Shenzhen and Huizhou as well as local hikers. Visitors said they were satisfied with the cleanliness and praised the toilet attendants' work.

The new smart eco-toilet provides more cubicles and washing facilities, which visitors said helped reduce queuing time. They also said the eco-friendly design was meaningful for country park conservation.

The department reminded visitors to keep the facilities clean, not to litter and to take their rubbish away to protect Sai Kung's natural environment.

smart eco-toilet Ham Tin Wan Golden Week

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Long queues at Tsim Sha Tsui cross-border bus terminus after National Day fireworks
NEWS
02-10-2026 03:20 HKT
Simon Wong, president of the Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades, expects restaurants to have a stronger business than the Easter holidays, but still a decline year-on-year. (File photo)
Catering veteran cautiously optimistic towards Labour Day golden week business
NEWS
27-04-2025 19:30 HKT
Morning Recap - October 5, 2026
NEWS
12 mins ago
Anderson Shum described returning to HKU as a “homecoming.”
New HKU vice-president calls for stronger industry ties to accelerate commercialization
NEWS
58 mins ago
Domestic helper arrested over theft of $800,000 in jewellery from Tung Chung flat
NEWS
2 hours ago
Man arrested after allegedly vaping etomidate on bus in Yau Ma Tei
NEWS
6 hours ago
Two historic buildings declared monuments: Wan Chai's Hung Shing Temple and Stanley Mosque
NEWS
6 hours ago
Fire at Fanling estate flat forces evacuation of 200 residents
NEWS
6 hours ago
CUHK student delegation wins 6 medals at Asian Games, breaks HK record
NEWS
7 hours ago
Kai Tak Hospital begins phased operations on Mon with 350 daily clinic quotas
NEWS
8 hours ago
Kyren Wilson (left) and Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung
Snooker world champion Kyren Wilson becomes HK resident through talent scheme
NEWS
17 hours ago
(file photo)
Teenager arrested at Hong Kong airport for luggage theft
NEWS
02-10-2026 14:00 HKT
Led by the Dean and professors of the Faculty of Medicine, the new cohort of HKU medical students entered the hall to participate in the White Coat Ceremony.
Over 330 medical freshmen don white coats at University of Hong Kong ceremony
NEWS
03-10-2026 21:06 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.