CUHK student delegation wins 6 medals at Asian Games, breaks HK record

A 33-strong student delegation from the Chinese University of Hong Kong delivered an outstanding performance at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, with five students winning medals and one breaking a Hong Kong record.

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Medicine Year 1 student Mccarley Wong and her partner won gold in the girls' 29er skiff. Toby Tse Yee-lam, a Year 4 physical education student, won two silvers in mixed doubles and the women's team in squash.

Tang Yu-hin and Li Chi-kong won bronze in the men's team kata, Hong Kong's first Asian Games medal in the event. Owen Leung Tin-ching won bronze with the men's sabre team. Adam Mak Sai-ting clocked 2:08.77 in the men's 200m breaststroke final, breaking his own Hong Kong record and finishing fourth.

Twenty-seven CUHK alumni also competed, with four winning one gold, one silver and three bronzes in squash, fencing and women's rugby sevens. Two others broke Hong Kong records in athletics and archery.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dennis Lo Yuk-ming congratulated the athletes, saying their achievements were a strong testament to CUHK's holistic education.

Professor Patrick Yung, Associate Dean of CUHK's Faculty of Medicine, led the Hong Kong delegation's medical team, the largest yet fielded for the Games, with more than 80 medical professionals providing round-the-clock cover for about 580 athletes.