CUHK student delegation wins 6 medals at Asian Games, breaks HK record

Read More
All HK's UGC-funded unis among world's top 300 in Times 2027 list
30-09-2026 06:02 HKT
CUHK study values mangroves’ nitrogen removal at over $8.5b a year
21-09-2026 17:52 HKT
CUHK researchers uncover how stomach bacterium safely handles toxic nickel
10-09-2026 17:39 HKT
Hong Kong Bar Association and CUHK LAW host joint symposium on jury trials
09-09-2026 23:40 HKT
CUHK kicks off new academic year with flag-raising ceremony
07-09-2026 21:13 HKT
CUHK ramps up attraction of global talent under new five-year plan
01-09-2026 07:00 HKT
CUHK scholar Kwan Mei-po makes history with top global geography prize
23-08-2026 14:07 HKT
Robocon returns with a Kung Fu twist on home soil
20-08-2026 06:00 HKT
Teenager arrested at Hong Kong airport for luggage theft
02-10-2026 14:00 HKT