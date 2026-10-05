logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Merz unveils fresh military aid in Kyiv, says Germany won't be intimidated

WORLD
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz meet in Kyiv. Reuters
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz meet in Kyiv. Reuters

Germany will not be intimidated into dropping its support for Ukraine, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Sunday as he announced a further €1 billion (US$1.1 billion) in military aid during a visit to Kyiv marked by Russian drone attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Air-raid sirens and explosions rang out repeatedly across the Ukrainian capital as Merz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited a memorial to soldiers killed during the four-year-old war, as well as the Academy of Sciences, where at least two people died in a drone strike last week.

Russia has escalated its drone attacks on Kyiv and other cities in recent weeks, targeting telecoms, electricity and transport infrastructure as well as military assets.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Zelensky, Merz said Moscow was trying to break the morale of the Ukrainian people, and announced €350 million for repairs in the energy sector. He said Germany remained Ukraine's strongest backer.

DEALS WITH GERMAN COMPANIES WORTH €6.6 BILLION

"We do this not only to protect Ukraine's territorial integrity; we do it deeply in our own interest, for it is a matter of Europe's security," Merz said, noting that Russia was carrying out cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns that struck at Europe's democratic order.

"This demonstrates that we will not be intimidated," he said.

Russia has said accusations of hybrid warfare are baseless and the result of anti-Russian hysteria.

German officials said executives from companies, who travelled with Merz, had signed 14 agreements with the Ukrainian government and businesses worth roughly €6.6 billion.

Among those deals, Ukraine inked an agreement with Germany's Diehl Defence for the supply of IRIS-T air defence missiles, as well as a deal for radar equipment with Hensoldt and for jet drone interceptors with Quantum Systems.

"What is important in this visit is that not only Germany is helping Ukraine, but Ukraine is sharing its knowledge, experience, as well as orders," Zelensky said. "These are jobs for Germany."

Zelensky praised a new jet drone interceptor, dubbed SPYS and developed by Quantum, for showing promising results. He said Ukraine and Germany were close to finalising a broad defence deal, which he has previously said would include the production of drones, missiles and related software.

Zelensky VOWS TO RESPOND

Since the summer, Russia has targeted civilian and military infrastructure daily with dozens of high-speed jet-powered attack drones – which Ukraine has struggled to down because they are much faster than previous propeller versions.

One of the Russian strikes on Sunday hit the Northern Bridge across the Dnipro River, damaging its roadway, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. The explosion injured two people and damaged a hot water supply system in the area, he said.

Zelensky said Russia's decision to escalate air strikes against infrastructure targets was due to setbacks it had suffered on the battlefield, and he vowed that Ukraine would retaliate. He said Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to force residents to flee Ukraine's major cities.

"If our bridges collapse, we will manage to get out of this situation, but his people will feel it too ... This is maximum escalation of this war," Zelensky told reporters.

Russia has been attacking Kyiv's bridges since last week in an effort to disrupt links between the capital's two sides and logistics routes between central and eastern Ukraine.

MERZ APPEALS FOR END TO 'SENSELESS WAR'

Zelensky said US peace envoy Steve Witkoff has messaged him to urge a return to trilateral talks as soon as possible. He said Ukraine was willing to meet this month and hoped Russia would join, but he said Western allies needed to apply more pressure to Moscow to bring the war to an end.

Earlier in the day, during the visit to the badly damaged Academy of Sciences, Merz appealed to Putin to "put an end to this senseless war".

"We are ready for talks, we are ready to discuss bringing this war to an end, but these barbaric attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine must stop," the German leader said.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that Moscow would continue to systematically hit targets in Ukraine in what it said were retaliatory strikes for Ukrainian attacks on Russia. It warned foreign nationals and diplomatic staff against travelling to Ukraine.

Reuters

MerzGermanyUkraineZelensky

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung delivers a speech during the 78th Armed Forces Day at a military base in Gyeryong-City, South Korea, 01 October 2026. JEON HEON-KYUN/Pool via REUTERS
South Korea's Lee threatens action against Ukraine over transfer of North Korean soldiers
WORLD
02-10-2026 10:06 HKT
Lawmaker Yu Yong-weon of South Korea’s main opposition People Power Party explains pictures, showing two North Korean POWs who were recently transferred from Ukraine to South Korea, taken during his visit to a POW camp in Ukraine last February, at his office at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, September 28, 2026. Face of POWs are blurred due to security reason by the source. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says North Korea prepares to deploy another 10,000 troops to Russia
WORLD
29-09-2026 10:49 HKT
Flags of European Union and China are pictured during the China-EU summit at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Germany industry association pushes for tougher China policy
CHINA
25-09-2026 12:56 HKT
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR
Ukraine sent two captured North Korean soldiers to South Korea, Zelenskiy says
WORLD
24-09-2026 10:29 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump says Ukraine, Russia agree not to hit energy targets
WORLD
15-09-2026 04:15 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump says Zelensky 'has to stop' attacking Russian refineries
WORLD
14-09-2026 07:05 HKT
Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP This combination of pictures created on August 18, 2025 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) in Washington, DC, on August 18, 2025 and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025.
Zelensky says willing to meet Putin at G20 in Miami: interview
WORLD
12-09-2026 16:41 HKT
Anthropic logo, a keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS
Anthropic disrupts bioweapons research efforts, Russian hacking, Chinese Claude misuse
INNOVATION
11-09-2026 22:35 HKT
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. Reuters
Canada agrees on C$350 million air defense package for Ukraine, Carney says
WORLD
11-09-2026 05:36 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Drone alert delayed Zelensky's departure for Norway, Moldova says
WORLD
10-09-2026 06:55 HKT
Kyren Wilson (left) and Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung
Snooker world champion Kyren Wilson becomes HK resident through talent scheme
NEWS
17 hours ago
(file photo)
Teenager arrested at Hong Kong airport for luggage theft
NEWS
02-10-2026 14:00 HKT
Led by the Dean and professors of the Faculty of Medicine, the new cohort of HKU medical students entered the hall to participate in the White Coat Ceremony.
Over 330 medical freshmen don white coats at University of Hong Kong ceremony
NEWS
03-10-2026 21:06 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.