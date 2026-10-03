Iranian UN delegation duo 'kicked out' of US: State Dept

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As public fears of AI grow, Trump digs in on voluntary safeguards
03-10-2026 18:24 HKT
Trump vows to hit Iran 'very hard' if linked to flydubai attack
02-10-2026 13:53 HKT
Putin says he's ready to meet Xi and Trump if agenda is worked out
02-10-2026 07:24 HKT
US government's new AI chatbot pulls back from debunking Trump
01-10-2026 17:59 HKT
Nobel Peace Prize jury treads carefully after Trump campaign
01-10-2026 16:20 HKT
Second judge blocks Trump's $100,000 fee for new H-1B worker visas
01-10-2026 14:53 HKT
What's in Trump's AI deal and who has reacted?
01-10-2026 14:02 HKT
Teenager arrested at Hong Kong airport for luggage theft
02-10-2026 14:00 HKT