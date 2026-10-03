logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Iranian UN delegation duo 'kicked out' of US: State Dept

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. File Photo/Reuters
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. File Photo/Reuters

The United States has "kicked out" two members of the Iranian delegation who attended the recent UN General Assembly after they ignored an order to leave the country, the State Department said Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"Two more members of the Iranian delegation were found still in (New York) long after the United Nations General Assembly had passed. They have now been kicked out of the US," a US official told AFP, adding that Secretary of State Marco Rubio "means business."

US media reported the State Department had told Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his delegation to leave the country Monday, and resorted to expelling the two members after learning from the Iranian mission to the UN they remained in the country on Friday.

One member of the delegation left Friday night, while the second departed Saturday morning, according to Axios.

US and Iranian officials had met the week prior in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

US President Donald Trump had rejected a proposal from Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but told US media he expected talks to resume in the coming days.

Iranian state news agency IRNA reported that Tehran had no more direct talks scheduled with Washington.

AFP

Iran WarTrumpStrait of Hormuz

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
US House Speaker Mike Johnson, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and OpenAI President Greg Brockman attend a luncheon for tech leaders hosted by US President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., US, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
As public fears of AI grow, Trump digs in on voluntary safeguards
WORLD
03-10-2026 18:24 HKT
US President Donald Trump speaks on the day he makes an announcement about an energy infrastructure project in Alaska, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., US, September 30, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Trump says he did not 'jump the gun' on South Korea Alaska LNG investment announcement
WORLD
03-10-2026 11:29 HKT
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 22, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo
With a mixed scorecard, Trump poised to test his powers again at US Supreme Court
WORLD
02-10-2026 19:03 HKT
Photo by - / AFPTV / AFP This screengrab taken from a handout video footage via AFPTV on September 30, 2026 shows passengers inside the rerouted flydubai flight FZ 1073, ahead of its departure to Tel Aviv from Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk airport.
Trump vows to hit Iran 'very hard' if linked to flydubai attack
WORLD
02-10-2026 13:53 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Putin says he's ready to meet Xi and Trump if agenda is worked out
WORLD
02-10-2026 07:24 HKT
US President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an event to unveil the new America.gov website, at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC, on September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
US government's new AI chatbot pulls back from debunking Trump
WORLD
01-10-2026 17:59 HKT
Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP This file photo taken on December 6, 2021 shows the medal for the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature (Abdulrazak Gurnah) on a table at the Swedish Ambassador's residence in London.
Nobel Peace Prize jury treads carefully after Trump campaign
WORLD
01-10-2026 16:20 HKT
U.S. flag and U.S. H-1B Visa application form are seen in this illustration taken September 26, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Second judge blocks Trump's $100,000 fee for new H-1B worker visas
WORLD
01-10-2026 14:53 HKT
US President Donald Trump is reflected in a teleprompter as he attends an event to unveil the new America.gov website, at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC, on September 29, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP)
What's in Trump's AI deal and who has reacted?
WORLD
01-10-2026 14:02 HKT
The Federal Reserve headquarters, where construction continues, is reflected in a mirror in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 6, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Watchdog finds no Fed misconduct in renovation; Trump calls for Powell's resignation
WORLD
01-10-2026 10:36 HKT
Led by the Dean and professors of the Faculty of Medicine, the new cohort of HKU medical students entered the hall to participate in the White Coat Ceremony.
Over 330 medical freshmen don white coats at University of Hong Kong ceremony
NEWS
03-10-2026 21:06 HKT
(file photo)
Teenager arrested at Hong Kong airport for luggage theft
NEWS
02-10-2026 14:00 HKT
Kyren Wilson (left) and Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung
Snooker world champion Kyren Wilson becomes HK resident through talent scheme
NEWS
13 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.