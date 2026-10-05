Report: flydubai copilot planned to crash plane into Ben Gurion Airport

The flydubai copilot accused of attempting a terror attack on a flight on Wednesday intended to crash the aircraft into Ben Gurion Airport, according to reports.

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Hamam al-Hammami, who is under arrest and being interrogated in the United Arab Emirates, told investigators he planned to continue Flight 1073 as normal after disposing of the captain, receive landing clearances and then crash into a building or jet at the airport, Hebrew media reported.

He reportedly waited until the aircraft was over Jordan to seize the cockpit to avoid raising alarm. He was foiled when Captain Smit Machchhar, despite being attacked and stabbed, managed to open the cockpit door, enabling passengers to tackle and immobilise him. Two off-duty pilots on board then took over the controls.

Reports said Hammami had been at Ben Gurion Airport several times in recent months with flydubai, and told investigators he focused on collecting intelligence and planning during a June visit. He reportedly planned the attack for July but cancelled at the last moment because he was friends with a crew member.

Israeli investigators have not questioned Hammami directly, with information conveyed from Saudi and Emirati investigations.

An earlier report by Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera said Hammami intended to crash into a skyscraper, citing Israeli intelligence. It said he attacked the pilot with a crash axe around 9.15am, and after the cockpit door was opened, passengers subdued him. The plane was diverted and landed in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

An Emirati source was quoted as saying Hammami, who is Omani, is expected to face the death penalty, with Abu Dhabi seeking the harshest possible punishment.