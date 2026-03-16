logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Two historic buildings declared monuments: Wan Chai's Hung Shing Temple and Stanley Mosque

NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

The government gazetted a notice on October 2 declaring Hung Shing Temple in Wan Chai and Stanley Mosque in Stanley as monuments under the Antiquities and Monuments Ordinance.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hung Shing Temple, located on Queen's Road East, is one of Wan Chai's oldest surviving temples, estimated to have been built between 1847 and 1852. Dedicated to Hung Shing, the "God of the South Sea," it has long served as an important venue for religious ceremonies and ritual practices, including housing soul tablets in its early years.

The temple exemplifies traditional Lingnan vernacular architecture and integrates with nearby natural rocky terrain. It retains a high degree of authenticity, with well-preserved stone carvings, plaster mouldings, granite figures and Shiwan ceramic ridge decorations produced in 1909.

Photo shows the facade of Hung Shing Temple in Wan Chai.
Photo shows the central granite balustrade of the entrance porch, intricately carved with a motif of double dragons and a pearl.
Photo shows square granite columns connected by "a prawn beam" of the temple.
Photo shows Shiwan ceramic figurines on the ridge of the temple.
Photo shows the facade of Stanley Mosque in Stanley.
+3
Photo shows the mosque's open verandah with decorative ogee arches and moulding.
Photo shows the mosque’s arched window opening surrounded by decorative geometric patterns, an ogee arch and moulding.
Photo shows the minaret-like columns and crenellated parapet surrounding the flat roof of the mosque.

Stanley Mosque, located within Stanley Prison, was built between 1936 and 1937. It is Hong Kong's second oldest mosque and the only one inside a prison compound. It was initiated, funded and built by Indian and Pakistani Muslim staff of the Prisons Department and the local Indian community.

Modelled on the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan, it features a symmetrical plan oriented toward the Kaaba in Makkah, a flat concrete roof with a crenellated parapet, and an arcaded facade with horseshoe and ogee arches. The mosque stands as a testament to the growth of Hong Kong's Muslim community and demonstrates ethnic harmony in society.

monuments Hung Shing Temple Stanley Mosque

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
UNESCO concerned as Iranian monuments damaged
WORLD
16-03-2026 23:17 HKT
Man arrested after allegedly vaping etomidate on bus in Yau Ma Tei
NEWS
2 hours ago
Fire at Fanling estate flat forces evacuation of 200 residents
NEWS
2 hours ago
CUHK student delegation wins 6 medals at Asian Games, breaks HK record
NEWS
3 hours ago
Kai Tak Hospital begins phased operations on Mon with 350 daily clinic quotas
NEWS
4 hours ago
Global cyclists gear up for challenging new 100km course at Hong Kong Cyclothon
NEWS
5 hours ago
Shenzhen spa hub Royal Holiday reportedly closes as 400 staff demand unpaid wages
NEWS
7 hours ago
Per-trip transport subsidies drop 8pc after $2 fare scheme revamp: Chris Sun
NEWS
7 hours ago
(File photo)
Over 2,000 patients await organs despite donor registrations topping 420,000
NEWS
7 hours ago
Hiker scratched in monkey attack at Shing Mun Reservoir
NEWS
7 hours ago
Led by the Dean and professors of the Faculty of Medicine, the new cohort of HKU medical students entered the hall to participate in the White Coat Ceremony.
Over 330 medical freshmen don white coats at University of Hong Kong ceremony
NEWS
03-10-2026 21:06 HKT
(file photo)
Teenager arrested at Hong Kong airport for luggage theft
NEWS
02-10-2026 14:00 HKT
Kyren Wilson (left) and Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung
Snooker world champion Kyren Wilson becomes HK resident through talent scheme
NEWS
13 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.