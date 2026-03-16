Two historic buildings declared monuments: Wan Chai's Hung Shing Temple and Stanley Mosque

The government gazetted a notice on October 2 declaring Hung Shing Temple in Wan Chai and Stanley Mosque in Stanley as monuments under the Antiquities and Monuments Ordinance.

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Hung Shing Temple, located on Queen's Road East, is one of Wan Chai's oldest surviving temples, estimated to have been built between 1847 and 1852. Dedicated to Hung Shing, the "God of the South Sea," it has long served as an important venue for religious ceremonies and ritual practices, including housing soul tablets in its early years.

The temple exemplifies traditional Lingnan vernacular architecture and integrates with nearby natural rocky terrain. It retains a high degree of authenticity, with well-preserved stone carvings, plaster mouldings, granite figures and Shiwan ceramic ridge decorations produced in 1909.

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Stanley Mosque, located within Stanley Prison, was built between 1936 and 1937. It is Hong Kong's second oldest mosque and the only one inside a prison compound. It was initiated, funded and built by Indian and Pakistani Muslim staff of the Prisons Department and the local Indian community.

Modelled on the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan, it features a symmetrical plan oriented toward the Kaaba in Makkah, a flat concrete roof with a crenellated parapet, and an arcaded facade with horseshoe and ogee arches. The mosque stands as a testament to the growth of Hong Kong's Muslim community and demonstrates ethnic harmony in society.