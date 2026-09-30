Fire at Fanling estate flat forces evacuation of 200 residents

A fire broke out at a flat in Fai Ming Estate in Fanling on Sunday night, prompting the evacuation of about 200 residents.

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Police received a report around 10pm of a fire and smoke at a unit in Sing Fai House. Firefighters arrived with one jet and one breathing apparatus team and quickly extinguished the blaze.

No injuries were reported. Sources said investigations suggest a mattress in the unit caught fire first.