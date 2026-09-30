Fire at Fanling estate flat forces evacuation of 200 residents

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Fire at Mong Kok guesthouse, about 20 evacuated
30-09-2026 04:02 HKT
Over 26 evacuated from Lau Fau Shan No. 3 alarm fire
17-09-2026 17:36 HKT
Fire breaks out at Prince of Wales Hospital redevelopment site
15-09-2026 00:48 HKT
First bodies of Philippines ferry fire victims land as toll hits 35
12-09-2026 13:41 HKT
China says still investigating cause of deadly cargo ship fire
11-09-2026 17:34 HKT
'Heavy casualties' in fire on foreign-flagged ship at China port
10-09-2026 18:51 HKT
Five dead, more than 80 missing after Philippine ferry fire
10-09-2026 09:43 HKT
Teenager arrested at Hong Kong airport for luggage theft
02-10-2026 14:00 HKT