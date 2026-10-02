Teenager arrested at Hong Kong airport for luggage theft

Police at Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday have arrested a 19-year-old Indian passport holder on suspicion of stealing checked luggage from the baggage claim area.

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The victim reported the incident on September 29 after discovering that their checked suitcase was missing from the arrivals hall.

The luggage contained foreign currency equivalent to approximately HK$78,000 along with several items of luxury clothing.

Following an investigation that involved reviewing extensive security camera footage, airport police identified the 19-year-old suspect.

Officers intercepted and arrested the man at Hong Kong International Airport yesterday, successfully recovering all stolen property.

The suspect remains in custody for questioning while the third team of the Airport District Criminal Investigation Team handles the case.

Police emphasized that theft is a severe criminal offense and any person convicted of theft faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.