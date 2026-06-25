Morning Recap - June 25, 2026

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Swedish court moves to strip HK parents of 'Save Lily' custody

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Swedish authorities are moving to permanently transfer the custody of four-year-old Lily to a Swedish couple, according to the child's parents, who say repatriation to Hong Kong remains off the table.

Former district councillor among 2 arrested over seditious publications at Hunter Bookstore

The Hong Kong Police National Security Department raided Hunter Bookstore on Ki Lung Street in Sham Shui Po on Wednesday, arresting a 33-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, including former district councillor Leticia Wong Man-huen, for allegedly violating national security laws.

3-metre python caught in Sai Kung after swallowing goat

A three-metre python with a distended abdomen was captured near a farm in Tseng Lan Shue village in Sai Kung on Wednesday night, police said.

Burglars steal Rolex, AP watches and Bulgari jewellery from Pat Heung village house

Burglars broke into a village house in Pat Heung, Yuen Long on Wednesday night, stealing Rolex and Audemars Piguet watches and Bulgari jewellery worth a total of about HK$520,000, police said.

World/China News

Israel targeted Gaza children resulting in genocide, UN inquiry says

Israeli authorities and security forces deliberately targeted Palestinian children, resulting in genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza, and war crimes in the occupied West Bank, an independent U.N. inquiry said on Tuesday.

Colombia leftist Cepeda concedes in presidential race

Colombian leftist senator Ivan Cepeda has conceded in the country's presidential race, saying on Wednesday that political differences should be solved with respect and dialogue, though he accused his rival of vote-buying.

Photo: Reuters

Star monkey Panchi-kun targeted by lasers; Japan zoo alerts police

A zoo in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, has filed a police report after visitors were caught shining laser pointers at the monkey enclosure housing the globally popular "Panchi-kun," warning that the beams could cause stress and even blindness in the animals.

Sex tape scandal: Hunan hospital chief resumes practice as female mistress resigns

The former vice-president of Hunan Provincial People's Hospital has resumed seeing patients, while the female ophthalmology department head involved in a 17-minute sex tape scandal has resigned, hospital staff confirmed.

Grave-robbing Hungarian hospital worker arrested for cooking human remains

A 30-year-old patient transporter at a hospital in Budapest has been arrested for stealing corpses from the hospital and cemeteries, with police finding a large collection of human limbs, skulls and organs at his home, local media reported.

Netherlands records first euthanasia death of child under 12 since law change

A child under the age of 12 has died through euthanasia for the first time since the Netherlands extended the law to include this age group two years ago, Health Minister Sophie Hermans confirmed on Monday.

Trump says assured by Iran no tolls to be charged at Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he has been assured by Iran that no fees will be collected from ships in the Strait of Hormuz, as negotiations continue to secure a lasting end to the war in the Middle East.

Guangdong hand, foot and mouth disease outbreak hits Shenzhen hard as cases top 27,000 in May

A hand, foot and mouth disease outbreak in Guangdong province has prompted some kindergarten classes to suspend lessons for more than 20 days, with Shenzhen emerging as the worst-hit area, according to the Guangdong Disease Prevention and Control Bureau.

Market

Nasdaq, S&P end lower as tech stocks fall

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed lower on Wednesday, dragged by tech stocks on nagging concerns about high-flying valuations, but falling crude prices boosted airlines and other travel stocks and the Dow finished higher.

Editorial

The clout crisis: how elite scandals reveal a global decay in professional ethics

The 24-year-old medical intern known online as "Angel," surnamed Lai, must face strict penalties after being exposed for treating a public hospital as her personal stage. Following an internal probe into a series of egregious misconduct allegations, the Hospital Authority dismissed Lai, who was subsequently arrested by police on suspicion of accessing a computer with criminal or dishonest intent.

Opinion

After 15 years, is Apple's new Siri finally getting smarter? | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au

For 15 years, Apple has promised a smarter Siri, yet the assistant has remained far from intelligent. Meanwhile, over the past three years, generative AI tools such as ChatGPT and Claude have advanced rapidly in the era of large language models, leaving Apple and Siri lagging behind.

File Photo/Reuters

Inside the global evolution of Centre Pompidou | La Vie en Rose | Joanne Chan

I have long loved museums, not just for the artworks they hold, but for how they rewrite the story of art. Following the Centre Pompidou for years, I watched it become an international currency of taste and ambition, a global network former French President Georges Pompidou likely never expected.

Eternal sanctuary: the beating heart of Arab society | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai

Undoubtedly, to truly understand the Arab world, one must look beyond its sweeping geography and history to its most sacred, enduring foundation: the family, as the core of the Arab society.

File Photo/Reuters