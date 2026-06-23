Guangdong hand, foot and mouth disease outbreak hits Shenzhen hard as cases top 27,000 in May

A hand, foot and mouth disease outbreak in Guangdong province has prompted some kindergarten classes to suspend lessons for more than 20 days, with Shenzhen emerging as the worst-hit area, according to the Guangdong Disease Prevention and Control Bureau.

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The province reported 27,849 cases in May, with parents and teachers on social media confirming widespread infections and extended closures. "Our class has been suspended for 20 days," one parent said, while a teacher reported that several students in one class had contracted the illness.

Both Shenzhen and Hong Kong are now in peak season for the disease, which is most common in children under five. Symptoms include fever, sore throat, and rashes or blisters on the hands, feet and mouth.

The disease is caused by enteroviruses, including coxsackievirus A16 and EV71, the latter of which can lead to severe complications such as viral meningitis and encephalitis. Alcohol-based hand sanitisers are ineffective against some strains like EV71, so hand washing with soap and water is recommended.

There is no vaccine for all strains, but vaccination is available in the mainland for EV71 for children aged six months to five years. Parents are advised to seek medical help immediately if children show persistent fever, lethargy or breathing difficulties.