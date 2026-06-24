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After 15 years, is Apple’s new Siri finally getting smarter? | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au

INSIGHTS
13 mins ago
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File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

For 15 years, Apple has promised a smarter Siri, yet the assistant has remained far from intelligent. Meanwhile, over the past three years, generative AI tools such as ChatGPT and Claude have advanced rapidly in the era of large language models, leaving Apple and Siri lagging behind.

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At this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple is looking to fight back! They introduced a more capable, artificial intelligence-enabled Siri, which can use personal context from your messages, emails, and photos to provide more relevant answers tailored to your life, making it more helpful for everyday tasks.

The new Siri is part of Apple Intelligence and works on supported Apple devices, including the iPhone 15 Pro, all iPhone 16 models, and later devices with compatible chips. To avoid compromising privacy, Apple Intelligence keeps as much processing on the device as possible, while more complex requests are handled through Apple’s Private Cloud Compute system.

According to my testing with the iOS 27 developer beta, Siri is indeed becoming a better assistant that understands your world. At the same time, concerns remain. Apple has partnered with Google for parts of its AI strategy, and even with its on-device focus and Private Cloud Compute which deletes data after processing, many users remain uneasy about giving Siri access to so much personal information.

The trade-off is clear: The more context Siri has about your life, the more useful it can become. Yet that same access raises questions about privacy and security. Apple’s guardrails may reduce these risks, but for many users, the decision ultimately comes down to whether they are comfortable sharing more personal data in exchange for a smarter and more capable assistant. In the end, the fundamental question is not just about technology, but whether you trust Apple.

Allen Au is a tech startup founder, AI architect, and YouTuber

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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