Cross-border welfare payments will go straight into retirees’ mainland accounts from July: John Lee

Elderly Hongkongers retiring in Guangdong and Fujian will start receiving their monthly allowances directly into their mainland bank accounts next month, according to Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu.

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The news came during a morning tea gathering with Hong Kong seniors in Fujian as the city leader wrapped up his three-day visit to the province.

Writing on social media this morning, Lee said the retirees gave positive feedback on the Fujian Scheme, under which the government's monthly allowance has effectively improved their quality of life.

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"I am delighted to know that Hong Kong seniors are living comfortably and happily in Fujian," Lee said.

To further enhance the portability of cash assistance for the elderly across the border, Lee also announced that retirees in Guangdong and Fujian will be able to claim their social welfare payments via their Mainland bank accounts starting next month.

Proposed in last year’s Policy Address, Lee believes the new arrangement will offer greater reassurance for the elderly to enjoy their retirement years with streamlined payment distribution.