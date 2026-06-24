Cross-border welfare payments will go straight into retirees’ mainland accounts from July: John Lee

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John Lee puts icing on Father’s Day with sweet gratitude to family
21-06-2026 12:39 HKT
'A historic step': CE calls on citizens to pen HK’s first Five-Year Plan
15-06-2026 14:18 HKT
Put your wallet away: Free rides and venues to mark July 1 handover
09-06-2026 13:57 HKT
John Lee touts HK as ideal partner for academic exchanges
03-06-2026 18:28 HKT
John Lee wishes first HK astronaut success ahead of national space mission
24-05-2026 13:09 HKT
John Lee announces AI+ Committee to drive embodied AI development in HK
12-05-2026 16:37 HKT