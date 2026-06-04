3-metre python caught in Sai Kung after swallowing goat

Read More
2 village houses in Sai Kung hit by series of burglaries, Rolex stolen
04-06-2026 07:11 HKT
Burglars steal Cartier brooch worth $85,000 from Sai Kung village house
29-05-2026 05:08 HKT
Three missing elderly hikers found safe in Sai Kung
26-05-2026 13:31 HKT
3 hikers, including elderly man, go missing in Sai Kung, search underway
26-05-2026 01:40 HKT
Mainland tourists under fire for illegal sea urchin harvest in Sai Kung
04-05-2026 10:26 HKT
Woman falls from Sai Kung lighthouse cliff for picture
26-04-2026 18:30 HKT
Teen mechanic’s first day ends in crash after Tesla hits storefront
20-04-2026 16:52 HKT
Female body tied with bricks found floating near Sai Kung pier
15-03-2026 17:12 HKT
Eric Tsang and his daughter pocket 8pc profit on The Cliveden home sale
23-06-2026 15:13 HKT
Human skull found hanging from tree on Round Island near Chung Hom Kok
24-06-2026 01:50 HKT