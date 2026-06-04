3-metre python caught in Sai Kung after swallowing goat

A three-metre python with a distended abdomen was captured near a farm in Tseng Lan Shue village in Sai Kung on Wednesday night, police said.

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Police received a report around 8pm that the snake was spotted near a farm, believed to have recently swallowed a goat. Officers and an Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department veterinarian arrived and placed the python in a capture bag. It is being temporarily kept at Tseung Kwan O police station.