logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Burglars steal Rolex, AP watches and Bulgari jewellery from Pat Heung village house

NEWS
34 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Burglars broke into a village house in Pat Heung, Yuen Long on Wednesday night, stealing Rolex and Audemars Piguet watches and Bulgari jewellery worth a total of about HK$520,000, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police received a report from a 46-year-old male resident, surnamed Cheung, at 10.04pm that his house on Kong Tai Road had been ransacked.

Initial counts showed a Rolex watch and an Audemars Piguet watch worth about HK$430,000, along with seven Bulgari rings and three Bulgari necklaces worth about HK$90,000, were stolen.

The case has been classified as burglary and is being handled by the Yuen Long district criminal investigation team. No arrests have been made.

Pat Heung burglary luxury watches

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Burglars steal Patek Philippe, Piaget watches from Kwu Tung house
NEWS
11-06-2026 05:06 HKT
Man, 66, arrested two months after Ma Wan village house burglary
NEWS
05-06-2026 04:23 HKT
2 village houses in Sai Kung hit by series of burglaries, Rolex stolen
NEWS
04-06-2026 07:11 HKT
Burglars steal Cartier brooch worth $85,000 from Sai Kung village house
NEWS
29-05-2026 05:08 HKT
Burglars target Tai Po detached house, steal wine, Moutai and tea collection
NEWS
21-05-2026 03:29 HKT
Burglars steal $200,000 in diamond jewellery and designer handbags from Tung Chung village house
NEWS
19-05-2026 03:55 HKT
Burglars steal $300,000 in gold, luxury watch and cash from Tai Po village house
NEWS
15-05-2026 07:28 HKT
Burglars steal $630,000 worth of diamond necklaces and watches from Sai Kung house
NEWS
04-05-2026 04:53 HKT
Fire breaks out at vehicle scrapyard in Pat Heung, road closed
NEWS
10-04-2026 01:26 HKT
Burglars steal $830,000 worth of items from Yau Ma Tei flat, some recovered
NEWS
07-04-2026 04:11 HKT
Bowie Tsang and Eric Tsang.
Eric Tsang and his daughter pocket 8pc profit on The Cliveden home sale
PROPERTY
23-06-2026 15:13 HKT
Boy, 15, arrested for driving father's Tesla after dad drank alcohol in Wan Chai
NEWS
24-06-2026 04:32 HKT
Human skull found hanging from tree on Round Island near Chung Hom Kok
NEWS
24-06-2026 01:50 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.