Burglars steal Rolex, AP watches and Bulgari jewellery from Pat Heung village house

Burglars broke into a village house in Pat Heung, Yuen Long on Wednesday night, stealing Rolex and Audemars Piguet watches and Bulgari jewellery worth a total of about HK$520,000, police said.

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Police received a report from a 46-year-old male resident, surnamed Cheung, at 10.04pm that his house on Kong Tai Road had been ransacked.

Initial counts showed a Rolex watch and an Audemars Piguet watch worth about HK$430,000, along with seven Bulgari rings and three Bulgari necklaces worth about HK$90,000, were stolen.

The case has been classified as burglary and is being handled by the Yuen Long district criminal investigation team. No arrests have been made.