Burglars steal Rolex, AP watches and Bulgari jewellery from Pat Heung village house

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Burglars steal Patek Philippe, Piaget watches from Kwu Tung house
11-06-2026 05:06 HKT
Man, 66, arrested two months after Ma Wan village house burglary
05-06-2026 04:23 HKT
2 village houses in Sai Kung hit by series of burglaries, Rolex stolen
04-06-2026 07:11 HKT
Burglars steal Cartier brooch worth $85,000 from Sai Kung village house
29-05-2026 05:08 HKT
Burglars target Tai Po detached house, steal wine, Moutai and tea collection
21-05-2026 03:29 HKT
Fire breaks out at vehicle scrapyard in Pat Heung, road closed
10-04-2026 01:26 HKT
Burglars steal $830,000 worth of items from Yau Ma Tei flat, some recovered
07-04-2026 04:11 HKT
Eric Tsang and his daughter pocket 8pc profit on The Cliveden home sale
23-06-2026 15:13 HKT
Human skull found hanging from tree on Round Island near Chung Hom Kok
24-06-2026 01:50 HKT