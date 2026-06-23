Sex tape scandal: Hunan hospital chief resumes practice as female mistress resigns

The former vice-president of Hunan Provincial People's Hospital has resumed seeing patients, while the female ophthalmology department head involved in a 17-minute sex tape scandal has resigned, hospital staff confirmed.

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Zu Xiongbing, former party committee member and vice-president, was suspended last November along with Zeng Qi, the hospital's ophthalmology department head, after an explicit video of the pair was leaked online. The Hunan Provincial Health Commission confirmed the misconduct at the time.

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Despite recent online speculation that Zeng had resumed practice, hospital staff told Da Wan News on Wednesday that she had actually left the hospital. Meanwhile, Zu's profile still appears on the hospital's official WeChat account as a chief physician and renowned expert specializing in minimally invasive surgery for urological tumours, with appointments available.

However, Zu is no longer listed under the hospital's "current leadership" section on its official website. Hospital staff declined to comment on his situation, but a urology department employee said patients could see him if they could book an appointment.