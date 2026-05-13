Colombia leftist Cepeda concedes in presidential race

Colombian leftist senator Ivan Cepeda has conceded in the country's presidential race, saying on Wednesday that political differences should be solved with respect and dialogue, though he accused his rival of vote-buying.

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Cepeda was less than 1% behind the winner, right-wing lawyer Abelardo De La Espriella, in an initial vote count, winning 48.7%, and had said he would wait for a final verification of the count by the country's national registrar.

The registrar said on Tuesday that the final count differed by just 0.003% from the initial one.

"I have decided to accept the result that emerges from this process, which indicates that Abelardo De La Espriella is the new president of the republic. I do so as an act of democratic responsibility; I do so to contribute to coexistence, to peace, and to dialogue among Colombians," Cepeda told journalists at his party's headquarters in Bogota.

Cepeda criticized what he said was foreign interference by United States President Donald Trump - who endorsed De La Espriella - in the race, said voters had been manipulated by content made with artificial intelligence and accused De La Espriella of a massive vote-buying operation, without providing evidence.

De La Espriella, who has promised a crackdown on crime and an economic revivial, has also accused Cepeda of vote-buying, without providing evidence.

Reuters