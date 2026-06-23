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WORLD

Trump says assured by Iran no tolls to be charged at Hormuz

WORLD
31 mins ago
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US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he has been assured by Iran that no fees will be collected from ships in the Strait of Hormuz, as negotiations continue to secure a lasting end to the war in the Middle East.

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"Iran has informed the U.S. that... there are 'NO TOLLS, NO INSURANCE COSTS, & NO OTHER CHARGES OF ANY KIND BEING SOUGHT OR RECEIVED BY IRAN ON SHIPS TRAVELING THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ'," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, without specifying whether those assurances would remain in place after the 60-day negotiating period.

Tehran has repeatedly said it plans to charge what it calls maritime service fees for crossing the strait, as opposed to tolls, a plan fiercely opposed by the United States.

Iran and Oman said Tuesday they will study the costs to be charged for services provided in administering the Strait of Hormuz, insisting they held sovereignty over the waterway.

AFP

Iran WarTrumpStrait of Hormuz

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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