Trump says assured by Iran no tolls to be charged at Hormuz

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Trump allies defend him to Israelis anxious over Iran deal
23-06-2026 17:33 HKT
Trump threatens prison for damage to Washington Reflecting Pool
23-06-2026 13:32 HKT
Trump signs orders calling for powerful quantum computer, targeting 2028
23-06-2026 13:18 HKT
Two more arrests in alleged plot to attack Trump cage fight
23-06-2026 12:27 HKT
US waives Iran sanctions, Trump warns Tehran it must abide by agreement
23-06-2026 11:11 HKT
Eric Tsang and his daughter pocket 8pc profit on The Cliveden home sale
23-06-2026 15:13 HKT
Human skull found hanging from tree on Round Island near Chung Hom Kok
24-06-2026 01:50 HKT