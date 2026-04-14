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WORLD

Grave-robbing Hungarian hospital worker arrested for cooking human remains

WORLD
1 hour ago
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A 30-year-old patient transporter at a hospital in Budapest has been arrested for stealing corpses from the hospital and cemeteries, with police finding a large collection of human limbs, skulls and organs at his home, local media reported.

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The man confessed to police that he had an "irresistible obsession" with human anatomy and had repeatedly cooked and eaten the stolen body parts.

Police raided his home after receiving reports of his bizarre behaviour. They found multiple human skulls covered in moss and soil, a blackened severed hand, a complete lower leg, and scattered bones. Officers also discovered a preserved and assembled human skin mask, along with a glass jar containing what appeared to be a heart, which is being analysed to determine if it is human or animal.

The suspect used his access to hospital morgues to steal unclaimed body parts and also dug up graves in abandoned cemeteries in Hungary and neighbouring Slovakia.

He has been detained on suspicion of illegally possessing and using human remains. DNA testing is being carried out to identify the origins of the remains.

Hungary corpse theft cannibalism

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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