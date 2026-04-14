Grave-robbing Hungarian hospital worker arrested for cooking human remains

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'Bad news'? Vance comes up empty-handed on Iran and Hungary, for now
14-04-2026 11:58 HKT
Pro-EU Magyar vows 'new era' in Hungary after ousting Orban
14-04-2026 10:51 HKT
Orban ousted after 16 years as Hungarians flock to pro-EU rival
13-04-2026 04:41 HKT
Hungarians vote in closely watched election, with Orban's rule on line
12-04-2026 12:27 HKT
Hungary to purchase US oil following Vance visit
09-04-2026 22:22 HKT
Hungary prepares to vote as Orban's future hangs in balance
06-04-2026 18:08 HKT
Portugal edge Hungary 3-2 with late Cancelo goal
10-09-2025 06:13 HKT
China's BYD to start Hungary EV plant by end-2025, executive says
08-09-2025 20:27 HKT
Eric Tsang and his daughter pocket 8pc profit on The Cliveden home sale
23-06-2026 15:13 HKT
Human skull found hanging from tree on Round Island near Chung Hom Kok
24-06-2026 01:50 HKT