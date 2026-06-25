Woman, 33, found unconscious in Kowloon Park swimming pool, rushed to hospital

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Elderly woman, 86, drowns at Repulse Bay beach
14-05-2026 01:57 HKT
Boy, 9, dies after swan boat capsizes in Taiwan's Liyu Lake
20-02-2026 03:40 HKT
Man found unconscious in Kimberley Hotel room dies in hospital
13-02-2026 01:12 HKT
Hotel staff found unconscious in Fortress Hill room
27-01-2026 00:11 HKT
Swarming pigeons fight and feast over food at Kowloon Park in viral video
20-01-2026 16:53 HKT
Morning Recap - June 25, 2026
46 mins ago
Eric Tsang and his daughter pocket 8pc profit on The Cliveden home sale
23-06-2026 15:13 HKT
Human skull found hanging from tree on Round Island near Chung Hom Kok
24-06-2026 01:50 HKT