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Woman, 33, found unconscious in Kowloon Park swimming pool, rushed to hospital

NEWS
11 mins ago
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A 33-year-old woman was found unconscious in the Kowloon Park swimming pool on Wednesday evening and rushed to hospital, police said.

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A lifeguard pulled the woman, surnamed Man, from the water around 7pm after she was reportedly found drowning. Paramedics arrived and took her to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

According to sources, the woman had a history of medical conditions. Police are investigating the incident.

Kowloon Park drowning unconscious

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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