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Eternal sanctuary: the beating heart of Arab society | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai

INSIGHTS
28 mins ago
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File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Undoubtedly, to truly understand the Arab world, one must look beyond its sweeping geography and history to its most sacred, enduring foundation: the family, as the core of the Arab society.

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Much like a deeply rooted tree, Arab society flourishes not through solitary individuals, but through a vast, interconnected network of kinship that provides life, identity, and profound meaning.

In this vibrant culture, the family is the ultimate refuge against an unpredictable world. Loyalty to one’s parents, cousins, and relatives far outweighs personal ambitions, casual friendships, or professional demands. This unbreakable bond offers a lifelong sanctuary of emotional and material security, guaranteeing that no individual ever walks alone. In return, every person is bound to protect the collective honor. A family’s reputation acts as a shared mirror; the triumph or indiscretion of one reflects upon all, ensuring an unspoken harmony and a powerful sense of group unity.

Within the walls of an Arab home, a beautiful hierarchy of profound respect unfolds. Status naturally blossoms with age. Elders are revered as the wise guardians of the lineage, their voices guiding the younger generations. Mothers serve as the boundless source of warmth and emotional comfort, while fathers stand as the steadfast pillars of authority.

Unlike Western traditions that eagerly push children toward stark independence, Arab culture embraces a deeply human, lifelong interdependence. Children are enveloped in the collective love of extended relatives, raised with a shared moral compass where unquestioning respect for adults is paramount. As they grow, this devotion beautifully comes full circle; caring for aging parents is never viewed as a burden, but rather as a cherished, sacred duty.

Ultimately, a person’s lineage is their greatest source of pride. For anyone stepping into this rich world, the underlying message remains crystal clear: The family is not merely a part of Arab society – it is the very soul that breathes life into it.

Amjad Refai is the director of the Arabic Programme at the University of Hong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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