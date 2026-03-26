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NEWS

Former district councillor among 2 arrested over seditious publications at Hunter Bookstore

NEWS
59 mins ago
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The Hong Kong Police National Security Department raided Hunter Bookstore on Ki Lung Street in Sham Shui Po on Wednesday, arresting a 33-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, including former district councillor Leticia Wong Man-huen, for allegedly violating national security laws.

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The two were arrested for breaching Section 24 of the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance, which prohibits acts with seditious intent, and money laundering under Section 25 of the Organised and Serious Crimes Ordinance.

Police said the pair had been displaying and selling seditious publications inciting hatred against the HKSAR government, judicial bodies and law enforcement agencies, and had received multiple remittances from foreign political organisations. Items, books and documents were seized from the bookstore and their residences.

Hunter Bookstore had been selling books that defame the central and SAR governments and glorify the 2019 unrest, including the biography of Jimmy Lai and works by anti-government figures. It also hosted talks and sharing sessions targeting young people, and collaborated with other anti-government shops on exhibitions and film screenings.

National Security Department Hunter Bookstore Leticia Wong Man-huen

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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