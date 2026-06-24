Boy, 15, arrested for driving father's Tesla after dad drank alcohol in Wan Chai

A 15-year-old Pakistani boy was arrested on Tuesday night for driving without a licence after his father, who had been drinking, asked him to drive their Tesla to Chai Wan, police said.

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Officers conducting a drink-driving roadblock on Hung Hing Road near Marsh Road in Wan Chai spotted the car weaving and changing speed erratically as it came down the Marsh Road flyover. They stopped the vehicle and found the driver was a 15-year-old student holding a Hong Kong identity card.

The boy's father, who had been drinking, was also arrested on suspicion of unauthorised taking of a vehicle. Police are investigating whether he also allowed an unlicensed person to drive.

The boy faces charges including driving without a licence, taking a vehicle without authority, and driving without third-party insurance. The Tesla was registered under the father's company.