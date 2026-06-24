Boy, 15, arrested for driving father's Tesla after dad drank alcohol in Wan Chai

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Cross-department Wan Chai raid targets vice, 10 women arrested
18-06-2026 01:14 HKT
Over 20 men brawl at Wan Chai bar, woman injured as police hunt suspects
27-05-2026 07:18 HKT
Police, ImmD raid Wan Chai vice units, arrest 9 mainland women
15-05-2026 03:36 HKT
6 women arrested in Wan Chai anti-vice operation
10-03-2026 00:54 HKT
Worker dies after falling into Victoria Harbour during mooring operation
02-03-2026 22:13 HKT
Iron rod falls from building in Wan Chai, hits foreign domestic helper
05-02-2026 04:09 HKT
Cyclist trapped under tram in Wan Chai collision
29-12-2025 23:56 HKT
Two arrested after bank staff spot 24 fake $100 bills in Mong Kok
22-06-2026 18:47 HKT