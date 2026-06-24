logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Boy, 15, arrested for driving father's Tesla after dad drank alcohol in Wan Chai

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A 15-year-old Pakistani boy was arrested on Tuesday night for driving without a licence after his father, who had been drinking, asked him to drive their Tesla to Chai Wan, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Officers conducting a drink-driving roadblock on Hung Hing Road near Marsh Road in Wan Chai spotted the car weaving and changing speed erratically as it came down the Marsh Road flyover. They stopped the vehicle and found the driver was a 15-year-old student holding a Hong Kong identity card.

The boy's father, who had been drinking, was also arrested on suspicion of unauthorised taking of a vehicle. Police are investigating whether he also allowed an unlicensed person to drive.

The boy faces charges including driving without a licence, taking a vehicle without authority, and driving without third-party insurance. The Tesla was registered under the father's company.

Wan Chai unlicensed driving father-son arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Cross-department Wan Chai raid targets vice, 10 women arrested
NEWS
18-06-2026 01:14 HKT
Over 20 men brawl at Wan Chai bar, woman injured as police hunt suspects
NEWS
27-05-2026 07:18 HKT
Electrical short circuit sparks fire at Wan Chai Buddhist hall, thick smoke fills street
NEWS
21-05-2026 00:42 HKT
Police, ImmD raid Wan Chai vice units, arrest 9 mainland women
NEWS
15-05-2026 03:36 HKT
88 Gloucester Road
88 Gloucester Road commercial building in Wan Chai up for tender, worth $1.2 bln
PROPERTY
04-05-2026 17:20 HKT
Burst pipe floods Jaffe Road in Wan Chai, free motorcycle parking spots submerged
NEWS
26-04-2026 23:48 HKT
6 women arrested in Wan Chai anti-vice operation
NEWS
10-03-2026 00:54 HKT
logo
Worker dies after falling into Victoria Harbour during mooring operation
NEWS
02-03-2026 22:13 HKT
Iron rod falls from building in Wan Chai, hits foreign domestic helper
NEWS
05-02-2026 04:09 HKT
Cyclist trapped under tram in Wan Chai collision
NEWS
29-12-2025 23:56 HKT
Police arrest 24 drivers, issue 4,000 tickets in two-week crackdown on distracted drivers and jaywalkers
NEWS
22-06-2026 18:43 HKT
Two arrested after bank staff spot 24 fake $100 bills in Mong Kok
NEWS
22-06-2026 18:47 HKT
Bowie Tsang and Eric Tsang.
Eric Tsang and his daughter pocket 8pc profit on The Cliveden home sale
PROPERTY
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.