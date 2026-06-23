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WORLD

Star monkey Panchi-kun targeted by lasers; Japan zoo alerts police

WORLD
46 mins ago
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A zoo in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, has filed a police report after visitors were caught shining laser pointers at the monkey enclosure housing the globally popular "Panchi-kun," warning that the beams could cause stress and even blindness in the animals.

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The incident came to light after a concerned visitor reported it and a video of the misconduct was uploaded to YouTube, according to the Chiba Nippo newspaper. The zoo confirmed the incident occurred about a week ago.

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The zoo has issued a stern warning against using laser pointers on the premises, saying high-energy beams directed at animals' eyes can cause irreversible damage and, in the worst case, permanent blindness. Sudden flashes also cause significant stress to the monkeys.

The zoo said it would expel any visitor found using a laser pointer and urged the public to report such incidents to staff. It has also banned camera flash photography during the sensitive breeding period for Japanese macaques.

Veterinarians confirmed the monkeys, including Panchi-kun, are currently in good health, but the zoo said it would continue to monitor them closely.

Panchi-kun laser pointers zoo warning

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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