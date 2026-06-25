Swedish court moves to strip HK parents of 'Save Lily' custody

Swedish authorities are moving to permanently transfer the custody of four-year-old Lily to a Swedish couple, according to the child's parents, who say repatriation to Hong Kong remains off the table.

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Mr Tsang and Ms Kwan, who have been campaigning to bring their daughter back to Hong Kong under the "Save Lily" banner, said they have been notified by the Swedish Migration Agency that it has contacted the Chinese embassy in Sweden regarding Lily's repatriation. However, no concrete plan has been made for her return, according to court documents reviewed by the parents.

The Norrköping District Court is processing an application to transfer Lily's custody to a Swedish foster couple, the documents show. The court has proposed handling the case in writing without a public hearing, with the local social welfare department agreeing and applying for an urgent and permanent custody transfer.

The Linköping social welfare authority argued that Lily has lived with her Swedish foster family for two years and has already integrated into local life . With her biological parents living abroad and limited prospects for family reunification, the authority maintains that transferring custody to the Swedish couple is in Lily's "best interests." The authority also noted that the Chinese consulate's request for DNA testing before arranging Lily's return suggests Hong Kong lacks adequate reception and care arrangements.

The parents, however, insisted that Swedish authorities should abide by the Swedish Migration Court of Appeal's final deportation order issued on September 13, 2024. They cited the Swedish Migration Agency's assessment that Lily's long-term interests would be better served by receiving care in her country of origin, where she could develop cultural identity and linguistic belonging .

Mr Tsang and Ms Kwan criticised the 21-month delay in enforcing the deportation order, arguing it not only affects Lily's rights as a Chinese citizen and Hong Kong permanent resident but also prevents her from maintaining family ties. They urged Swedish authorities to execute the deportation order promptly and called on Hong Kong's Immigration Department to exercise its discretion to facilitate Lily's early return.

The case has drawn widespread attention in Hong Kong. According to Swedish court documents, the social welfare committee argued that Lily must be protected from a "rootless and insecure existence" under her biological parents' care .

The committee stated: "Lily has the right to grow up in a home where daily life is characterised by warmth, routines, predictability and safety, and where she feels secure and content every day" .