logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Swedish court moves to strip HK parents of 'Save Lily' custody

NEWS
23 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Swedish authorities are moving to permanently transfer the custody of four-year-old Lily to a Swedish couple, according to the child's parents, who say repatriation to Hong Kong remains off the table.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Mr Tsang and Ms Kwan, who have been campaigning to bring their daughter back to Hong Kong under the "Save Lily" banner, said they have been notified by the Swedish Migration Agency that it has contacted the Chinese embassy in Sweden regarding Lily's repatriation. However, no concrete plan has been made for her return, according to court documents reviewed by the parents.

The Norrköping District Court is processing an application to transfer Lily's custody to a Swedish foster couple, the documents show. The court has proposed handling the case in writing without a public hearing, with the local social welfare department agreeing and applying for an urgent and permanent custody transfer.

The Linköping social welfare authority argued that Lily has lived with her Swedish foster family for two years and has already integrated into local life . With her biological parents living abroad and limited prospects for family reunification, the authority maintains that transferring custody to the Swedish couple is in Lily's "best interests." The authority also noted that the Chinese consulate's request for DNA testing before arranging Lily's return suggests Hong Kong lacks adequate reception and care arrangements.

The parents, however, insisted that Swedish authorities should abide by the Swedish Migration Court of Appeal's final deportation order issued on September 13, 2024. They cited the Swedish Migration Agency's assessment that Lily's long-term interests would be better served by receiving care in her country of origin, where she could develop cultural identity and linguistic belonging .

Mr Tsang and Ms Kwan criticised the 21-month delay in enforcing the deportation order, arguing it not only affects Lily's rights as a Chinese citizen and Hong Kong permanent resident but also prevents her from maintaining family ties. They urged Swedish authorities to execute the deportation order promptly and called on Hong Kong's Immigration Department to exercise its discretion to facilitate Lily's early return.

The case has drawn widespread attention in Hong Kong. According to Swedish court documents, the social welfare committee argued that Lily must be protected from a "rootless and insecure existence" under her biological parents' care .

The committee stated: "Lily has the right to grow up in a home where daily life is characterised by warmth, routines, predictability and safety, and where she feels secure and content every day" .

Save Lily custody transfer Sweden

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Parents call for family reunion as baby Danny recovers from fever
NEWS
22-06-2026 13:52 HKT
2-month-old Danny hospitalised with fever, parents allowed to stay overnight
NEWS
22-06-2026 04:08 HKT
Save Lily | Swedish court to decide on daughter's return if DNA proves parenthood
NEWS
05-06-2026 01:57 HKT
(Online photo)
DNA test confirms baby Danny's parenthood: sources
NEWS
04-06-2026 12:58 HKT
Parents in 'Save Lily' case released on bail, vow to cooperate with probe
NEWS
04-06-2026 01:56 HKT
Couple in newborn registration case agrees to DNA test as child neglect probe continues
NEWS
03-06-2026 19:22 HKT
Couple in newborn registration case remains in custody as neighbors speak out
NEWS
03-06-2026 17:03 HKT
(Online photo)
Lawmaker seeks protection order over parents’ ‘mind-boggling’ DNA refusal for newborn
NEWS
03-06-2026 13:47 HKT
Authorities make contact with parents of newborn without birth certificate
NEWS
02-06-2026 13:28 HKT
Burglars steal Rolex, AP watches and Bulgari jewellery from Pat Heung village house
NEWS
33 mins ago
Bowie Tsang and Eric Tsang.
Eric Tsang and his daughter pocket 8pc profit on The Cliveden home sale
PROPERTY
23-06-2026 15:13 HKT
Boy, 15, arrested for driving father's Tesla after dad drank alcohol in Wan Chai
NEWS
24-06-2026 04:32 HKT
Human skull found hanging from tree on Round Island near Chung Hom Kok
NEWS
24-06-2026 01:50 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.