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EDITORIAL

The clout crisis: how elite scandals reveal a global decay in professional ethics

EDITORIAL
1 hour ago
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The 24-year-old medical intern known online as “Angel,” surnamed Lai, must face strict penalties after being exposed for treating a public hospital as her personal stage. Following an internal probe into a series of egregious misconduct allegations, the Hospital Authority dismissed Lai, who was subsequently arrested by police on suspicion of accessing a computer with criminal or dishonest intent. She stands accused of illegally browsing restricted patient files via another user’s account, performing unauthorized X-ray procedures on herself, and convincing her resident doctor boyfriend to travel across districts to cover her clinical shifts.

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In a modern landscape where online clout is desperately chased, Lai actively exploited the exclusive privileges of her medical internship to build an elite lifestyle brand on Instagram. However, this is far from an isolated local incident; it is an acute local symptom of a profound global epidemic where institutional integrity is being systematically hollowed out by a culture that prioritizes personal metrics and shortcuts over professional duty.

The STEM obsession

While this specific breach unfolded in Hong Kong, the root cause is a global shift. Modern education systems and corporate structures worldwide have pivoted aggressively toward STEM disciplines, data optimization, and technological efficiency, while systematically starving the humanities, philosophy, and robust ethical training. As society increasingly outsources cognitive and administrative tasks to artificial intelligence, human professionals are being conditioned to view their roles through the lens of algorithmic speed and personal optimization rather than moral responsibility.

When ethics are treated as a minor compliance checkbox rather than a foundational humanistic discipline, high-stakes professions are degraded into mere platforms for self-advancement or algorithmic playgrounds.

This technical obsession without a moral anchor creates a breeding ground for institutional failure across the globe. For instance, the legal sector has seen a staggering global surge in systemic deception. In June 2026, the Law Society Tribunal in Canada handed down a record-setting US$21,970 (HK$171,366) penalty against an Ontario lawyer who submitted an entire suite of affidavits and factums riddled with completely fabricated, AI-generated case citations.

Similarly, the English Upper Tribunal recently launched formal regulatory investigations into multiple immigration lawyers for filing hallucinated court precedents. These are not software glitches; they are systemic ethical failures where highly trained professionals, blinded by efficiency and blind trust in automation, abandoned their fundamental duty to the court.

Soul of the professional class

This erosion of ethical standards crosses both geographic and sectoral boundaries. It is mirrored in the medical realm, where a groundbreaking Mount Sinai study exposed how advanced healthcare AI models consistently fail at medical ethics reasoning – frequently defaulting to intuitive but incorrect responses when classic ethical dilemmas are subtly tweaked. Yet, across global healthcare networks, practitioners increasingly rely on unvetted automated decisions to manage clinician workloads, sacrificing nuanced clinical empathy for automated convenience.

When a global society over-indexes on technical utility and digital applause while starving the humanities, it forgets how to cultivate basic human empathy, critical skepticism, and institutional stewardship.

These escalating scandals across medicine, law, and technology must serve as an urgent global warning. Entry into the elite professional classes – achieved through years of intensive scholarship – confers elevated socioeconomic status and the authority to govern critical societal sectors. If we are to preserve a highly functional, rules-based civilization, professional training must urgently reintegrate the humanities and ethics.

Professionals worldwide must begin acting like the ethical stewards they were originally meant to be, rather than treating their high-stakes positions as personal stages, corporate shortcuts, or digital battlegrounds.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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