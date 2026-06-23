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PROPERTY

Eric Tsang and his daughter pocket 8pc profit on The Cliveden home sale

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Bowie Tsang and Eric Tsang.
Bowie Tsang and Eric Tsang.

Veteran Hong Kong entertainer Eric Tsang Chi-wai, along with his daughter Bowie Tsang and others, sold a unit of The Cliveden in Tsuen Wan for HK$12.4 million amid the luxury residential market frenzy, yielding a nearly 8 percent appreciation, or a paper gain of about HK$900,000, after more than a decade of holding.

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The transaction includes a 1,107-square-foot, three-bedroom flat and three parking spaces. The unit was priced at HK$11,201 per sq ft.

The flat was previously purchased by a company whose directors included Eric Tsang, Bowie Tsang, and others, for HK$10.8 million in 2012, with a parking space.

In 2015, the firm bought two more parking spaces for about HK$700,000, bringing the total amount to nearly HK$11.5 million. 

Eric Tsang Chi-waiBowie TsangThe Cliveden

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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