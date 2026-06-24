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NEWS

HKSTP leads record Hong Kong delegation to BIO 2026 in San Diego to showcases biotech strength

NEWS
54 mins ago
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Hong Kong’s burgeoning life and health technology sector took center stage at the BIO International Convention 2026 (BIO 2026) in San Diego, where the city sent its largest-ever delegation from June 22 to 25.

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The record-breaking delegation was spearheaded by the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), which partnered with InvestHK and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC). Representatives from Hong Kong’s five leading universities—the University of Hong Kong, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and City University of Hong Kong—also took part.

The Hong Kong Pavilion at the convention doubled in size from the previous year, featuring a record 41 organizations, including university spin-offs from all five institutions for the first time. This highlighted the city’s strengths in AI-powered biotechnology, therapeutics, diagnostics, and pharmaceutical innovation, as well as its growing reputation as Asia’s biggest and the world’s second-largest fundraising hub for biotech.

Terry Wong Ping-sau
+1

“BIO 2026 is a premier platform to highlight Hong Kong’s cutting-edge innovation, strengthen global partnerships, and unlock new opportunities in healthcare,” said HKSTP chief executive Terry Wong Ping-sau. He described Hong Kong as a 'super-connector' for global innovators seeking access to Asian markets, supported by world-class research and development.  

Key moments at the convention included the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding by HKSTP and its park companies with global biotech leaders. These included LabCentral, a major non-profit biotech incubator; OPIS, a clinical contract research organization; and Laboratório Teuto Brasileiro S.A., Brazil’s pioneering producer of generic and over-the-counter medicines.

HKSTP and university delegates also visited the Salk Institute, home to six Nobel Laureates, to explore potential partnerships and collaborative platforms.

Furthermore, a Global Mixer — hosted by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in San Francisco — brought together industry leaders, incubators, and venture capital firms. Representatives from Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, LabCentral, Roche, Simcere Pharmaceutical, and T.Rx Capital served as judges in startup pitching sessions.

The Hong Kong Pavilion also hosted executive presentations and networking events focused on commercialization, licensing, partnerships, investment, and international expansion.

HKSTPBIO 2026

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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