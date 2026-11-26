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HK residents mourn victims on first anniversary of Wang Fuk Court fire

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Hong Kong residents gathered in Tai Po and Fanling on Thursday morning to mourn the victims of the deadly Wang Fuk Court fire on its first anniversary, laying flowers and attending Taoist memorial rituals.

Hong Kong, Nansha complete northbound cross-border ambulance drill

Hong Kong and Nansha have completed a northbound Direct Cross-boundary Ambulance Transfer drill on Wednesday, moving a step closer to expediting patient care across the Greater Bay Area.

Ride-hailing vehicle driving permit applications open on Nov 30

The Transport Department will begin accepting applications for ride-hailing vehicle driving permits at 10am on Monday (Nov 30), with no cap on the number issued and applications accepted year-round rather than on a first-come, first-served basis.

Woman denied entry to Japan over missing passport pages seeks answers from examination

A Hong Kong woman stressed that she has never deliberately damaged her passport and called for an official examination after being denied entry to Japan because pages were found missing from her travel document.

Hong Kong to sharpen service trade in GBA through deeper ties, John Lee says

Hong Kong will deepen coordination with other Greater Bay Area cities to power the region's services trade, with innovation and technology as the "core driving force", said Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu.

Business Today

HK October exports blow past forecasts with 65.6pc surge

Hong Kong's exports picked up pace to surge 65.6 percent in October over a year ago, far outpacing the market forecast of 59.4 percent, fuelled by the global artificial intelligence supercycle, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

Trump's new tariffs to hit 14 trading partners, up to 20pc on China

US President Donald Trump reignited global trade tensions on Wednesday by proposing new tariffs on major trading powers including China, undeterred in his protectionist push by losses by his Republican Party in US midterm elections.

US chip curbs, distillation crackdown threaten Chinese AI model development, sources say

China's Z.AI (2513) has fallen behind schedule on its next flagship AI model, while rival Moonshot AI expects the interval between major releases could double from six months to a year or longer if it loses access to overseas computing power, people familiar with the matter said.

Paul Chan pitches deeper trade, I&T ties to the Netherlands

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po took his push for deeper trade and innovation ties to the Netherlands, promoting Hong Kong's business environment and its new opportunities ahead.

Data from Chinese AI firm MiniMax accessed by unidentified parties, researcher says

Confidential data submitted to Chinese AI startup MiniMax (0100) was accessed by unidentified parties, a cybersecurity researcher told Reuters, even after users requested that their data not be stored or retained.

World/China

Robots roam Singapore's urban AI testing ground

When coffee is spilled at an office block in a futuristic enclave of Singapore, AI-powered cameras and sensors detect it and send a cleaning robot right away.

Musk says every child in the US will get two SpaceX shares

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, said on Wednesday that every child in the US will receive two shares in SpaceX, the space and AI company he runs, pledging a gift worth more than $18 billion.

Victims' families await justice ahead of Duterte's ICC trial

A pastor held an outstretched hand over Llore Pasco's head on Thursday, offering a blessing for her journey to The Hague and a prayer for accountability for the man she is going to see -- ex-Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte.

Protesters, FIFA boss, Democrat, spy: People who helped define 2026

Of the many people who made their mark on 2026, five in particular stand out -- from an alleged Chinese spy to FIFA's troubled president and a Madrid pensioner who became the face of Spain's housing protests.

Apple pulls MiniMax AI chatbot from App Store over child safety concerns

Apple this week removed MiniMax's popular chatbot app Talkie from its App Store worldwide after media reports alleged that the product's AI-generated characters sent sexualised messages to minors.